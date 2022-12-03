MANKATO — It couldn’t have been a better start.
A night after falling behind Ferris State 2-0 in the first period, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team had a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into Saturday’s game.
The Mavericks appeared well on their way to a bounce-back effort after losing 2-1 Friday.
“Wanted to get off to a good start, thought we did,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “A lot of the hay that we’d put in the barn to get the 2-0 lead evaporates in less than a minute and a half.”
MSU didn’t score again, and eventually fell to the Bulldogs 3-2 in front of 4,318 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It’s the first time the Mavericks have been swept at home since Omaha did it in the 2015-16 season, and first time they’ve been swept at home by a conference opponent since Wisconsin did it in 2012-13.
“I remember that,” Hastings said of the Wisconsin series. “Just like I’ll remember this one.”
Ryan Sandelin got MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 1:56 of the first, and Adam Eisele made it 2-0, banging home a rebound at 2:46.
The Mavericks had a great chance to make it 3-0 in the middle of the first, but weren’t able to generate a shot on goal off a 4-on-1 rush.
Ferris got on the board at 17:39 of the first with a goal from Jason Brancheau, and then tied it less than two minutes later at 19:23.
MSU controlled play and outshot Ferris 26-6 in the final two periods, but couldn’t get a shot past Bulldogs’ goalie Logan Stein.
In the game, MSU had a 83-27 edge in attempted shots on goal and a 39-13 edge in shots on goal.
MSU outshot the Bulldogs 72-26 on the weekend.
“Shots on net, to me, can be a fallacy,” Hastings said. “It’s like in football with time of possession. It’s who can get it in the end zone or through the field goal more than the other group.”
Ferris did a great job of making things difficult, blocking 20 shots in Saturday’s game, after blocking 27 Friday night.
“Whatever they had to do to keep it out of the net, they were willing to do,” Hastings said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them. It’s something we’ve got to learn from.”
The Bulldogs broke the tie at 15:12 of the third, when Stepan Pokorny tipped the game-winner past MSU goalie Keenan Rancier.
MSU got a power play at 15:32 of the third, and pulled Rancier shortly after the Bulldogs got the kill.
There were some decent looks down the stretch, but MSU couldn’t finish.
“They found a way to get one by us and we didn’t,” Hastings said.
Rancier made 10 saves.
The Mavericks (8-7-1, 5-4-1 in CCHA) play Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green.
“The journey that we have as a group is going to have some peaks and valleys. This is a valley,” Hastings said. “The guys are walking out of the rink not feeling good.
“We’ve got to find a way to turn this into a positive, and the only way you do that is you look at the things that you’ve done that aren’t quite enough. You man up, you go about your business and you go back to work again.”
