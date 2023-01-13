TEMPE, ARIZ. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team couldn’t seem to miss the goal posts in the first period.
However, those don’t count on the scoreboard, and the Mavericks were trailing Arizona State 1-0 at the end of the first period, despite having four power plays in the frame and dominating play.
“Had some good looks and didn’t have anything on the board — then we give one up,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “From our standpoint, I thought it was just a little bit of a gut-check time.”
The Mavericks rallied to score three unanswered goals en route to a gritty 3-1 nonconference win over the Sun Devils Friday night at Mullett Arena.
ASU’s lone goal was a shorthanded tally with nine seconds remaining in the first.
The Mavericks weren’t deterred, as Josh Groll tied the game with a shot that went in off the post just 49 seconds into the second period. Zach Krajnik and Mason Wheeler each recorded assists on the goal.
MSU continued to control play, but wasn’t able to get the game-winner until 14:20 of third, when Brendan Furry banged home a rebound. Furry had nearly scored on two previous occasions in the period and finished with a goal and an assist. Furry now has five points in his last two games.
“He’s been working hard to try and get his game to where his expectations are for it,” Hastings said. “I just think he continued to build on that tonight.”
Ryan Sandelin secured the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 37-31. MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier made 30 saves to get his seventh victory of the season.
Groll finished with a goal and an assist.
The Mavericks (13-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with Arizona State at 8 p.m. Saturday.
