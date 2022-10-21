ST. CLOUD — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings hopes a tough nonconference schedule will prepare the Mavericks for bigger games down the road.
MSU found itself in a tightly-contested bout against St. Cloud State Friday, a contest that had a playoff-type feel.
“Hard, heavy, you’ve got to earn everything you get,” Hastings said in a phone interview. “They found a way to make one more play than we did.”
The Mavericks fell 3-2 to the Huskies at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Hastings said he felt the Mavericks played OK in the first period, but that his team’s best hockey came in the second.
The Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the second, but a power-play goal from Sam Morton at 2:56 tied the game. Morton tipped home a beautiful feed from Akito Hirose.
MSU took the lead at 9:28 of the second on a goal from Tony Malinowski, with assists going to Steven Bellini and Brendan Furry.
The Mavericks nearly took a 3-1 lead later in the second, but Furry had a shot hit the post.
St. Cloud’s Grant Cruikshank tied the game at 18:36 of the second, and Kyler Kupka got the eventual game-winner on the power play just 35 seconds into the third.
With goaltender Keenan Rancier pulled, MSU nearly tied the game in the final minute, but wasn’t able to convert.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-28. Rancier made 25 saves in goal.
“Everything that he saw, he stopped,” Hastings said of SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor. “We’ve got to be a little heavier at getting to the net and making sure that he doesn’t get to see as much as he did tonight.”
The Mavericks (3-2) finish their series with the Huskies at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud.
“Nobody’s tearing up for us,” Hastings said. “We’re going to have to man up, get to bed tonight, regroup and get ready for another battle.”
