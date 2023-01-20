When Akito Hirose met with the media last week, he joked about having not yet scored a goal this season.
He’s now got goals in back-to-back games, and he got to play hero for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Friday night.
A coincidence? Maybe not.
“I’m not a goal scorer,” Hirose, who has 17 assists, said with a laugh. “I don’t really like talking to media, but if I guess if I keep scoring goals, then I’ve got to keep doing it.”
Hirose scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Mavericks in a 3-2 CCHA victory in front of 4,637 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
After getting a feed from Brendan Furry, Ryan Sandelin was able to deflect the puck across the crease to Hirose for an easy tap-in goal at 2:17.
Hirose was constantly on the ice in the 3-on-3 overtime, a situation he excels in due to his creativity and skating ability.
“It’s a little less about being a defenseman, just because there’s more open ice out there,” Hirose said. “It’s just recognizing when you have your guy beat and making an odd-numbered situation like a 3-on-2 there at the end — Furry makes a great play, Sandelin is in the paint, like he usually is.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings: “His ability to see the game and his decisions in the second half here have been outstanding.”
MSU got on the board first when Christian Fitzgerald scored at 5:01 of the second period. Freshman forward Simon Tassy won a puck battle below the goal line after an aggressive forecheck and fed it to Fitzgerald for a point-blank look in the slot.
Tassy, the reigning British Columbia Hockey League MVP, made his MSU debut Friday after a long recovery from knee surgery. He initially suffered the injury in a BCHL playoff game in the spring. He took a regular shift throughout the night and also played on MSU’s power play.
Hirose knows Tassy well, as they were teammates for Salmon Arm in the BCHL in 2019-20.
“I love his game ... he’s been talking about wanting to show me how much better he’s gotten,” Hirose said. “I definitely saw it tonight. He was out there creating chaos and creating scoring chances. I love to see that.”
The Lakers tied it at 16:13 of the second when a centering pass from behind the net went in off MSU defenseman Mason Wheeler’s skate.
Ryan Sandelin made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:48 of the third, but the Lakers tied it at 13:28.
MSU created scoring chances all night, but there were countless near misses or passes that didn’t quite connect.
“We’re going to have to be a bit sharper, but I did like some of the looks that we had,” Hastings said. “We had the right guys with those looks.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 37-17. Keenan Rancier made 15 saves to get his ninth win of the season.
With the win, the Mavericks snapped a four-game home losing streak, and won their fifth straight game to start the second half.
“I don’t even remember anything that happened before Christmas,” Hirose said. “For us, it’s a new season, we’re a new team.
“I like the direction we’re going in.”
The Mavericks (15-9-1, 10-6-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.