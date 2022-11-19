MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team doesn’t lose much at home.
After losing their first conference regular-season home game since Jan. 25, 2020, Friday night to Northern Michigan in overtime, the Mavericks didn’t need any extra motivation ahead of Game 2.
“We always want to defend our house, always put on a good show for the fans here,” MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier said. “We came back tonight and did a really good effort.”
MSU scored three power-play goals in a game filled with penalties en route to a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats Saturday in front of 4,562 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“I thought it was a good response from our group,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Last night, obviously we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be on the special teams, especially our power play.
“We gave up a lot last night, and I thought that group did a really good job of making an adjustment and going out and making an impact on the game.”
The Mavericks got a power play in the opening minutes, and David Silye converted at 2:46 to give MSU a 1-0 lead. The goal came off the rush after a clean zone entry, with Cade Borchardt delivering a feed to Silye in the slot for a point-blank look.
Northern answered quickly with a power-play goal, as David Keefer made it 1-1 at 8:33, a score that would hold into the first intermission.
There were seven penalties called in the first period and 16 in the game, which led to a choppy flow that didn’t include a ton of 5-on-5.
Jake Livingstone made it 2-1 with a power-play marker at 3:02 of the second, a tap-in goal after a cross-ice pass from Christian Fitzgerald. Akito Hirose also assisted on the goal.
After playing massive minutes down the stretch in Game 1 of the series, Livingstone showed no ill effects in Game 2.
“I just thought Jake Livingstone played one of his best overall games — with the puck, without the puck,” Hastings said. “Ate a lot of pucks on the penalty kill and obviously made a difference on the power play.”
Borchardt added an insurance goal with the man-advantage at 4:44 of the third, tipping home a pass from Livingstone near the crease. Silye also got an assist on the goal.
The MSU power play went 3 for 7 on the night, after going 1 for 6 in Friday’s game. Hastings said he made an adjustment with the unit after the Wildcats got three clean shorthanded breakaways and a shorthanded goal Friday.
“Last night we gave up a lot of opportunities ... we went back to a set of two defensemen on each power play ... just to make sure we weren’t only worried about one end of the rink,” Hastings said. “I thought the guys handled it really well and were productive.”
Added Rancier: “All five guys were on the same page today. They all had a plan, they executed the plan excellent today.”
Ryan Sandelin scored an empty-net goal to cap the scoring at 16:25.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 25-20. Rancier made 19 saves to get the win.
MSU (8-4, 5-1 in CCHA) will play a CCHA series at Michigan Tech Friday and Saturday.
