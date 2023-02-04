MENDOTA HEIGHTS — There was some déjà vu in the opening minutes.
After St. Thomas’ Luc Laylin opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 5:34 of the first period Friday night, he did the exact same thing at 4:42 of the first Saturday.
“Even though we were down by a goal, I thought our start was a lot better,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said. “That was important for us, because it’s been a little bit of an issue.”
It was a different script the rest of the way, as the Mavericks scored three unanswered first-period goals en route to a 5-2 CCHA win over the Tommies Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
Brenden Olson tied the game with his first collegiate goal at 10:20 of the first, scoring from in-close after a nice backhand feed from Steven Bellini.
“When he gets an opportunity and takes advantage of it by scoring a goal — I think our entire bench got energy,” Hastings said.
Zach Krajnik tipped a point shot home to make it 2-1 at 11:47, and Christian Fitzgerald used the help of a screen to fire a one-timer past St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter at 13:56. After having a potential fourth goal disallowed late in the first, the Mavericks took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
The Tommies scored to make it 3-2 at 10:27 of the second, but then took a major penalty at 11:26 and a minor at 15:10. MSU was unable to score with a 5-on-3 advantage, but Andy Carroll got a point shot past Trotter at 16:47, giving MSU a 4-2 lead into the second intermission.
“He’s worked hard on walking the blue line and finding ways to get pucks through,” Hastings said. “We needed him to step into that role. I think that’s one of the reasons he decided to come back ... he’s definitely taking advantage of that.”
Brendan Furry secured the win with an empty-net goal at 18:52 of the third.
Shots on goal favored MSU 38-13.
The Mavericks (19-10-1, 14-7-1 in CCHA) are off next weekend. They play at Bemidji State on Feb. 17-18.
