MARQUETTE, MICH. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has struggled to consistently generate 5-on-5 offense.
There were no such issues Saturday, as the Mavericks scored three even-strength goals and an empty-netter in a 5-3 Central Collegiate Hockey Association victory over Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 5-2 Friday.
MSU applied consistent pressure throughout the weekend, scoring off the rush, with well-placed shots and on rebounds.
“I thought it was big-time,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of the Mavericks’ offensive effort in the series. “We had different guys step up at different times.”
Just like Game 1, Northern got on the board first when Michael Colella’s shot trickled over the goal line at 2:15 of the opening frame.
However, Brendan Furry answered with a great individual effort, stealing the puck in the neutral zone and firing a wrist shot home in transition at 7:07.
MSU took the lead in the second period when Andy Carroll scored a 5-on-3 goal at 1:03, and Furry made it 3-1 at 2:44.
“He demands a lot out of himself and it was great to see him have some success with the work he’s putting in,” Hastings said of Furry.
Northern scored power-play goals at 12:09 and 17:50 of the second, respectively, and Connor Gregga scored the eventual game-winner for MSU at 12:49. MSU led 4-3 at the end of the second.
The Mavericks were able to hold the Wildcats scoreless in the third, and Jake Livingstone sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:48.
Furry finished with two goals and an assist, and Carroll had a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored the Wildcats 27-25. Keenan Rancier made 24 saves to get the win.
MSU (12-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will play a nonconference series next weekend at Arizona State.
