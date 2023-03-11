MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed to win Saturday in the CCHA semifinals to be guaranteed another game.
Lose, and the PairWise situation probably doesn’t look good.
“Coming in, you obviously know what’s on the line there,” MSU captain Brendan Furry said. “It’s always in the back of your head, but it’s just another day. That was our mentality throughout the week.”
The MSU power play stayed hot, scoring three goals in a 7-2 victory over Ferris State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game was played in front of 4,468 fans.
The Mavericks swept Lake Superior State in their best-of-three CCHA quarterfinals series last weekend, winning 6-1 and 2-1.
It wasn’t a strong start for the Mavericks.
Ferris State’s Connor McGrath got the game’s first goal at 15:32 of the first period, the result of an MSU breakdown in front of its own goal.
Momentum flipped after that, and MSU’s Christian Fitzgerald eventually tied it at 18:32. Just 28 seconds later at 19:00, David Silye fired a high wrist shot to make it 2-1, a score that held into the first intermission.
“Not exactly the start to the game we wanted, but I like how we reacted,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “After we scored the first one, I thought the energy in the building increased and we drew a little bit from that.”
Furry scored MSU’s second power-play goal of the game at 3:27 of the third, and Cade Borchardt’s one-timer made it 4-1 at 9:07 of the second.
The Bulldogs played well down the stretch in the second, and made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 10:51. That score held into the third.
“One of the biggest goals of the game, I thought, was Cade Borchardt’s,” Hastings said. “You knew Ferris was going to make a push.”
Two-goal leads in the third period at home have been far from a sure thing for the Mavericks this season, but they left no doubt Saturday.
Ondrej Pavel scored on a breakaway at 12:17 of the third, and Lucas Sowder added an empty-net goal to make it 6-2 at 15:14. Jake Livingstone capped the scoring with MSU’s third power-play goal at 16:42.
The MSU power play went 3-for-4 Saturday and is now 10-for-15 in the last four games.
“What I appreciate when I watch that power play is how well they move the puck,” Bulldogs’ coach Bob Daniels said. “It doesn’t last too long on anyone’s stick.”
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 39-21. Keenan Rancier made 19 saves to get his 18th win of the season.
Livingstone finished with a goal and three assists, while Sowder, Furry and Fitzgerald each had a goal and two assists. Ryan Sandelin also had two assists, and Silye had a goal and an assist.
The Mavericks (24-12-1) will host fourth-seeded Northern Michigan in the CCHA championship game Saturday at the Event Center.
Northern beat No. 2 Michigan Tech 4-0 in the other semifinal and has now won seven straight games.
“They’re about as hot of a team as there is,” Hastings said. “It’ll be a tall challenge, but we look forward to it.”
