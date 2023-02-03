It seemed like the comeback was complete.
After trailing 1-0 for most of the game, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team scored at 12:40 and 13:52 of the third period and had all the momentum.
St. Thomas scored a power-play goal late in regulation and eventually won 3-2 in overtime in front of 4,814 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday. The loss snapped the Mavericks’ eight-game winning streak, and was MSU’s first loss to the Tommies since the 1996-97 season.
“We stayed with it, found a way to finally get one by him,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Then we had some self-inflicted wounds there at the end.”
Andy Carroll tied the game at 12:40 of the third, with his point shot beating St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter with the help of a screen from Ondrej Pavel. Simon Tassy and Pavel each got assists on the goal.
Christian Fitzgerald put MSU on top with a power-play goal at 13:52, with assists going to David Silye and Jake Livingstone.
The Mavericks were assessed penalties at 16:38 and 17:27 of the third, and the Tommies’ Luc Laylin tipped home the game-tying goal at 17:31.
Just prior to Laylin’s goal, it appeared MSU defenseman Livingstone was held while trying to clear the puck. There was no call, causing an argument from the MSU bench and boos from the crowd.
The Mavericks eventually killed the second penalty, and Pavel nearly scored the game-winner in the closing seconds of regulation.
“We go down 5-on-3 ... that’s not a good situation to put yourself into,” Hastings said. “It hurt us.”
St. Thomas scored the game-winner 57 seconds into overtime, when an MSU turnover resulted in a breakaway for Mack Byers. Byers fired a shot high over the shoulder of MSU goalie Keenan Rancier.
It was a familiar script for the Mavericks, who outshot the Tommies 45-14.
After Laylin got St. Thomas on the board with a power-play goal at 5:34 of the first period, MSU controlled play but struggled to get a puck past Trotter.
Josh Groll had a point-blank look from the slot denied in the second, and Silye hit the post later in the period.
“Outshoot a team 40-plus to 14, you’re going to win a lot of those hockey games,” Carroll said. “We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board tomorrow and figure out a way to get three full points, because we’re at the point now where championships are on the line.”
MSU finished the night tied atop the CCHA standings with Michigan Tech. Both teams have 41 points.
The Mavericks (18-10-1, 13-7-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Tommies at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Mendota Heights.
“This doesn’t end our season, it’s a learning experience for us,” Hastings said. “You can’t do anything about that game right now but learn from it, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.