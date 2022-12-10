BOWLING GREEN, OHIO — Scoring chances have been there for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team over the last few weeks.
The Mavericks just haven’t been able to convert much, recording only nine goals in their last five games despite piling up massive shot totals.
The goals finally came Saturday, as Christian Fitzgerald and Will Hillman each scored twice in a 6-2 CCHA win over Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena. MSU won Game 1 of the series 2-1 Friday night.
“It’s been a long time coming,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “It’s good to see some guys get rewarded for their work.”
Andy Carroll got MSU on the board first at 10:26 of the first, beating a defenseman and scoring off the rush.
The flood gates opened in the second, with the Mavericks scoring four times between 9:11 and 18:02.
Fitzgerald’s first came on a shot off the rush at 9:11, and Adam Eisele banged home a rebound to make it 3-1 at 15:29. Fitzgerald added his second at 17:08, and Hillman capped the scoring blitz at 18:02.
MSU took a 5-1 lead into the third period, and 13 different players recorded at least a point in the game.
“When you have the ability to roll four lines and have them be responsible with and without the puck, it makes the game a little more manageable,” Hastings said. “I thought we managed the lead better than we have previously, and hopefully that’s a growing moment for us.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 39-19. MSU goaltender Alex Tracy made 17 saves in the win to move to 6-1 on the season. Tracy stopped 25 of 26 shots Friday.
Tracy made a huge stop early in the first period, denying Bowling Green’s Nathan Burke on a clean breakaway to keep the game scoreless.
“I thought he came out and played confident,” Hastings said. “Timely saves are really important ... we coughed up a puck, guy’s in all alone, and he makes the save.”
The Mavericks (10-7-1, 7-4-1 in CCHA) will host Bemidji State Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.