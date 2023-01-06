MARQUETTE, MICH. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to need a strong second half to accomplish some of its big preseason goals.
They started off right Friday, scoring three third-period goals en route to a 5-2 Central Collegiate Hockey Association victory over Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center.
It was the Mavericks’ first action since being swept at home Dec. 15-16 by Bemidji State to close the first half.
“When guys go home for that long and it’s the holidays, if they don’t pay attention to their training ... you can be behind when you get back,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “Our group as a whole did a really good job of managing their time off.”
Both teams scored in the first period. Connor Eddy got the Wildcats on the board first at 14:40, but David Silye answered with a power-play goal at 16:21.
MSU took a 2-1 lead at 5:48 of the second when Ryan Sandelin scored off the rush, but a defensive zone breakdown allowed the Wildcats to tie it 2-2 with 19 seconds remaining in the period.
“I liked the way they managed it in the locker room,” Hastings said. “We made a mistake and you learn from mistakes. They flushed it and they went right back at it.”
Silye answered early in the third with another power-play goal at 1:17.
Adam Eisele made it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the slot at 7:22, and Jake Livingstone sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:10.
Silye finished with two goals and an assist, while Livingstone had a goal and two assists. Sandelin had one goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 28-22. Keenan Rancier made 20 saves to get the win.
MSU (11-9-1, 8-6-1 in CCHA) will finish its series with the Wildcats at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
