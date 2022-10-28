After getting swept last weekend for the first time since December, 2018, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was facing some unfamiliar adversity.
Only one player on MSU’s current roster was part of that 2018 sweep.
“Coming off a sweep, you want to just get back to work,” MSU captain Brendan Furry said. “Monday rolled around, and we got back to work.”
The Mavericks bounced back Friday night, as Furry eventually scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 Central Collegiate Hockey Association victory over Bowling Green in front of 4,172 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It was MSU’s first CCHA game of the season.
The Mavericks appeared to be in control and headed for a regulation win with a 2-0 lead at the end of the second period. However, the Falcons scored twice in the final frame, including a power-play goal at 19:04 to tie it.
Austen Swankler’s goal at 19:04 came with a 6-on-4 advantage, as the Falcons had pulled goaltender Christian Stoever.
MSU failed to convert on a power-play chance in OT, but Furry scored the game-winner at 4:05. He got a pass from Lucas Sowder immediately after stepping on the ice and fired home a wrist shot from the high slot, which trickled just over the goal line after getting a piece of Stoever.
“Sowder makes a really good play just owning the puck. I’m calling for it off the bench,” Furry said. “I got an opportunity to shoot the puck, and I shot. Fortunate enough that it was able to squeak through.”
It was Furry’s first goal of the season.
“I know the guys were pretty excited for me,” he said. “It’s cool to see their excitement and feed off that.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings: “Seeing-eye single that finds a way to go through him. I’m sure he’ll take that, because he’s had a few that have hit some posts … hopefully he can build off that.”
There wasn’t much action in the opening minutes, as neither team recorded a shot on goal until 6:36 of the first period.
As the first progressed, the Mavericks applied more pressure and eventually got on the board first at 17:33.
Ondrej Pavel scored on a third-chance rebound after both Ryan Sandelin and Sowder got shots on Stoever. Sowder had great net-front presence on the play, which led to an easy tap-in for Pavel.
The momentum carried over to the second, as Tanner Edwards made it 2-0 at 3:59. Edwards had his shot blocked, but then fired a wrist shot past Stoever after the puck came right back to his tape. Jake Livingstone and Zach Krajnik got assists on the goal.
MSU had some nice scoring chances in the third, but couldn’t convert.
“We couldn’t get it to 3,” Hastings said. “Us taking a couple penalties there in the back half of the third gives Bowling Green an opportunity.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-15. Alex Tracy made 13 saves to get the victory.
The Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Falcons at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
“Overall, we stuck with it and we were able to find some points out of that game,” Furry said. “You can’t complain. You’ve got to move on and get ready for tomorrow.”
