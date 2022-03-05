When all four lines are contributing, coach Mike Hastings likes to say, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team is tough to beat.
On Saturday, the Mavericks were tough to beat.
“We always try to focus on ourselves,” Hastings said. “Tonight, we had a lot of different people contribute. When we’re going well, we’re utilizing our depth, and tonight, our depth showed up. And we needed it.”
The Mavericks got at least one goal from each line and defeated St. Thomas 8-2 Saturday night in Game 2 and sweep the CCHA quarterfinal series at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The No. 1-rated Mavericks, who have won 13 straight games, won the series opener 3-2 on Friday.
“This was amazing for our confidence,” sophomore center Ondrej Pavel said. “The last few games, we showed resilience when we’re not winning by five. Tonight, when we produce offensively, it’s very good for our confidence. It’s going to be huge for our upcoming games.”
The Mavericks didn’t waste much time to get the crowd of 3,627 excited, as fourth-line wing Connor Gregga cleaned up a rebound from just outside the crease at 2:19 of the opening period. His fourth goal of the season was assisted by Will Hillman, who tallied his first point of the season, and Pavel.
The Tommies got even later in the first period on Grant Loven’s power-play goal. Three of St. Thomas’ four goals in the series came on the power play.
“Our penalty kill is going to have to be a little better,” Hastings said.
The Mavericks went back on top at 6:08 of the second period, converting a power play. Nathan Smith unleashed a blast from just outside the left circle that second-line wing Ryan Sandelin, standing near the right side of the crease, deflected past a helpless goaltender for his 20th score of the season.
The margin increased to two at 9:13 when third-line wing Lucas Sowder scored. Sam Morton skated alone 20 feet out, but he threw a pass to Sowder near the right dot, and Sowder ripped the puck into the open net.
At 14:44, Reggie Lutz added a power play goal to make it 4-1. Julian Napravnik passed from the right point to Smith at the left circle, and he fed Lutz across the ice at the left circle for the open net.
“That was a beautiful play,” Hastings said. “From the top, then dot to dot to a backdoor play. (Lutz) makes that play look easy, and it’s not.”
Morton then capped the four-goal outburst with a much-less complicated score. He skated in alone near the left faceoff and sniped a wrister into the top corner of the near side.
The Mavericks had a 26-2 advantage in shots on goal in the second period, 50-14 for the game.
St. Thomas cut the lead to 5-2 after 2:11 of the third period, but the Mavericks reclaimed the four-goal margin at 11:21. Gregga collected the puck behind the net and backhanded a pass out front to Pavel for the 6-2 lead.
“We simplified our game tonight which bore the fruit of more goals,” Pavel said. “Even yesterday, we tried to be too cute. We tried to score in open net, and sometimes you just have to get the hard ones to get the team going. Get the confidence up and then the beautiful ones comes.”
Two minutes later, first-line wing Cade Borchardt scored, with assists from Wyatt Aamodt and Morton, who had five points in the series.
Pavel added the final goal at 16:12, knocking down a shot from the point and slinging the puck into the open net.
“It all comes down to how hard we play and how we play together,” Pavel said. “I have to credit them because that’s the only way I can be successful. Hopefully, I will get them back the next one.”
The Mavericks (33-5), who set a program record for victories in a season, will host a CCHA semifinal game on Saturday.
“Records are something you look at when you’re done,” Hastings said. “Hopefully, we’re not done.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
