BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After a scoreless first period that didn’t include many scoring chances, it felt like the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was in for a tight contest with Ferris State.
But just like in Friday’s series opener, the MSU offense came to life in the second period.
The Mavericks scored three times in less than three minutes early in the second in a 5-1 CCHA victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena. MSU won Game 1 of the series 4-1 and has now won eight straight games to start the second half.
“The guys have done a really good job of just focusing on what’s next,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “That’s why we’ve been able to string some together.”
David Silye started the second-period blitz with a power-play goal at 1:47, but the Bulldogs quickly tied it 1-1 with a goal at 3:39.
Jake Livingstone stickhandled around a defender and fired a wrist shot past Ferris goalie Logan Stein at 4:25, and Connor Gregga banged home a rebound just 11 seconds later to make it 3-1. That score held into the second intermission.
“They get a goal right back, but I thought the answer to that less than a minute later by Livingstone was a really big play by him,” Hastings said. “I thought that was a huge momentum swing.”
Christian Fitzgerald and Ryan Sandelin added goals at 3:08 and 14:23 of the third period, respectively, to help secure the win.
Twelve different Mavericks ended up recording points, with Silye and Livingstone each finishing with a goal and an assist.
“That’s a big difference for us,” Hastings said of MSU’s secondary scoring. “We’ve struggled with that previously.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 27-15. Keenan Rancier made 14 saves to get his 12th win of the season.
The Mavericks (18-9-1, 13-6-1 in CCHA) will host St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
