After months of planning, the WCHA has finally found a path forward.
In a press release Wednesday morning, the men's league announced an 18-game regular-season schedule, with almost all contests coming in January and February. Each team will play a single series against the other nine league teams.
"The energy at practice today ... it was a different level," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "Today, it became real for them.
"I've always believed that actions mean more than words, and by their actions today, they're excited."
Minnesota State will open its season with a nonconference series at Bemidji State on Nov. 20-21, with the same teams playing Nov. 27-28 at Mankato.
The Mavericks will play a total of eight nonconference games, though all of them will be against WCHA teams. Other nonconference contests will be Dec. 4-5 at Michigan Tech and Dec. 11-12 at home against Northern Michigan.
In total, league teams will play 38 nonconference games beginning Nov. 20, but 30 of the contests will be between WCHA teams. These games won't count in the standings.
"Those eight games to start, even though it's within our league ... that's a tough start," Hastings said of MSU's nonconference schedule. "We don't get a dress rehearsal against another opponent that's an exhibition. We'll drop a puck, and we're playing."
MSU will open league play Dec. 18-19 with a home series against Alaska Anchorage. Other home league games include Michigan Tech (Jan. 8-9), Ferris State (Jan. 22-23), Bowling Green (Feb. 5-6), Alaska (Feb. 19-20) and Bemidji State (Feb. 25).
The WCHA playoffs will be played over the weekends March 12-13 and March 19-20. The league is still working to finalize specific postseason plans.
The women's league was not able to announce a schedule, as there's still several things that need to be ironed out in terms of testing protocols. However, Minnesota State athletics director Kevin Buisman and MSU women's coach John Harrington both think a schedule could come in the next few weeks.
"We just have to have something, and if we have to make adjustments as we go, that's the way it is," Harrington said. "There's a lot of other leagues that have their schedules out there and are looking forward to playing, and we want to be one of those."
Throughout the process, testing has been the major issue that needed to be figured out before games could go forward, and despite today's announcement, there's still plenty of uncertainty.
Current NCAA guidance calls for testing three times per week in high-risk winter sports like hockey, basketball and wrestling, and MSU is prepared to do that if necessary.
However, that could change to once a week prior to the season starting. While nothing is final on testing, Buisman does expect to get more guidance on this prior to the season.
Attendance at games will also have to be addressed in the coming weeks, but there doesn't appear to be a ton of wiggle room as things currently stand. Gatherings throughout the state have been limited to 250 for months, and it's likely to stay that way early in the season.
That means hard decisions are coming, as many people who want to attend simply won't be able to. Players' families, students and season ticket holders are likely to have priority.
"We're just asking for people's patience and understanding, knowing that we're not going to make everybody happy," Buisman said. "Everything that's going to transpire going forward is the opposite of what we've been trying to do in terms of promoting the program and filling the building."
MSU and Mayo Health System Event Center will work to create a plan to ensure state and local health guidelines are followed when it comes to capacity at games. Information regarding ticket availability will be announced no later than one week prior to the first home game.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.