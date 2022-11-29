The Free Press
Upper Iowa announced Tuesday that it will leave the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference after the 2022-23 academic year and join the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Upper Iowa will become the 14th member of the GLVC and begin regular competition in the 2023-24 academic year.
Upper Iowa joined the NCAA Division II in 2003 and has been a member of the Northern Sun since 2006. The Peacocks have won six Northern Sun titles in wrestling, women’s golf and women’s tennis. The wrestling program has earned three NCAA trophies in the last 10 seasons.
Since 2019, Upper Iowa has competed in women’s bowling as an associate member of the GLVC.
The Peacocks sponsor 18 of the GLVC’s 24 sports, including all seven of the league’s core sports: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and volleyball.
Upper Iowa will also compete in women’s bowling, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and wrestling. The Peacocks also sponsor a coed program in cheer and dance, as well as shotgun sports.
The current GLVC universities are Drury, Illinois Springfield, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Rockhurst, Southwest Baptist, Truman State and William Jewell.
