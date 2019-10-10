When United South Central football coach Brandon Neseth decided to take the ball to start the second half, eschewing a chance to have the wind advantage in the fourth quarter, he knew his team needed to score in the next 12 minutes.
His team didn't disappoint.
"I thought getting the ball and the wind in the third quarter was big for us," Neseth said. "We really wanted to get that first touchdown and the two-point conversion, but then we got that second touchdown, which was big."
After a scoreless first half, the Rebels scored twice with the wind in the third quarter, defeating St. Clair/Loyola 12-0 on a rainy, windy Thursday night.
Neither team got much going in the first half. USC had 67 yards of offense, while the Spartans had 77 yards.
"It was pretty tough running out there," Niebuhr said. "The linemen said it was like ice-skating. But we found our game, and we got though it."
The Rebels' first drive of the third quarter started on their own 48. USC had an open receiver behind the defense, but that pass was dropped. However, on that third-down play, there was a penalty that kept the possession going.
Two plays later, Niebuhr went around the right end and broke away for a 31-yard score.
"That felt pretty good," Niebuhr said. "Ground and pound, ground and pound, ground and pound, and to finally see some daylight, that felt good. It was good to hear the crowd, too."
On the next possession, USC scored again, with quarterback Ethan Dallman completing a 33-yard strike to Mark Bushlack.
After that, it was all Niebuhr, who went over 1,000 yards for the season on his first carry. He carried 20 times for 101 yards in the second half, finishing with 168 yards on 33 carries.
"We knew we had to stay tough in the middle," Niebuhr said. "They had some tough linebackers, and nose guard, but our guys up front, I'll take our guys over anyone else."
Dallman completed 4 of 11 passes for 49 yards, loosening up the defense with a couple of throws.
"This was one of those trap games," Neseth said. "St. Clair is better than their record indicates, and on a short week, in these conditions, on the road ... we had to fight through some adversity tonight."
The Spartans had only 29 yards of offense in the second half. Quarterback Ben Ellingworth had over 100 yards rushing before two bad snaps late in the game cost him 32 yards.
USC (7-0) finishes the regular season on Wednesday at home against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. St. Clair/Loyola (3-4) play at Cleveland that night.
"(WEM) is always a physical, tough team," Neseth said. "It's another short week so we'll need to be ready to go."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.