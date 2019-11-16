The Free Press
ST. PETER — Quarterback Michael Veldman finished off a record-setting season and record-setting career on Saturday, throwing six touchdown passes in Gustavus Adolphus’s 49-7 MIAC football victory over St. Olaf at Hollingworth Field.
Veldman, who was 25 of 36 for 278 yards, broke the Gusties’ single-season record for touchdown passes with his fifth of the day and ended the season with 39 scoring throws. His sixth TD gave him 78 for his career, which passed Mitch Hendricks’ previous mark of 77. Hendricks also held the single-season mark of 36, setting that mark in 2014.
Veldman, a senior from Becker, is the only quarterback in the nation to throw for at least three touchdowns in each of his team’s games this season.
Brayton Finch caught 10 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Brice Panning caught six for 84 yards and a score. Josh Kirk had five catches for 77 yards and a TD. Todd Johnson Jr. and Ethan Sindelir also had TD catches.
Panning’s touchdown catch gave him 17 for the season, tying the single-season mark set by Matthew Boyce in 2014.
David Peal had 19 carries for 90 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Gusties put up 424 yards of offense and held the Oles to 211 yards.
Jake Boykin and Jake Krull led the Gustavus defense with 10 and nine tackles, respectively. Zeke Erikson had five tackles, two for loss, and a sack. Kaleb Scott had five tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
The Gusties end the season at 7-3 (5-3 in MIAC). The seven victories are the most for Gustavus since 2015. Gustavus’ 448 points for the season was also a program record, breaking the mark of 428 set in 2015.
