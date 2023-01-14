MANKATO — Mankato East scored inside to defeat Mankato West on Tuesday, then hit a team-record 21 3-pointers in a victory at Albert Lea.
On Saturday, the Cougars found a nice balance of inside and outside to defeat Marshall 87-63 in a nonconference boys basketball game at the East gym.
"We're capable of shooting the ball really well, but we also have guys who can get to the rim and score or go the free-throw line," East coach Joe Madson said. "We just kind of get a feel for what's happening because we have a lot of options."
The Cougars led 12-10 after seven minutes before going on an 11-0 run, with two drives to the basket, a 3-pointer by Manaow Omot and four free throws.
Marshall, which made 11 turnovers and only 10 field goals in the first half, pulled back within 10 before East had another run of 16 points. Brogan Madson had two drives to the basket, Omot made a long 3, and Carson Schweim scored on the break, helping East lead 43-20 at halftime.
"We have a lot of good shooters," Schweim said. "We have guys who can go to the basket. If the defense collapses, they kick it out, and we've been knocking them down."
The Cougars used another strong run in the second half, outscoring Marshall 15-5 over a four-minute stretch. Dwayne Bryant had two fast-break baskets and a pair of free throws as the Cougars extended the lead to 65-38 with 9 minutes to play.
East was able to get several reserves into the game, capping a three-win week that can build some confidence rolling into the second half of the season. The Cougars made 10 3-pointers and had 40 points from the lane.
"We have a lot of guys who can do good things," Schweim said. "We all play good defense. Everybody makes plays. We got three big wins this week."
Brogan Madson led East with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Schweim had 19 points and six rebounds. Omot hit thee 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, and Bryant scored 10 points.
Marshall's Andrew Elton had 20 points, all in the second half, and 11 rebounds, with Omar Abdi adding 18 points.
East (8-2) plays Monday at home against Faribault.
"Marshall is always a tough matchup," coach Madson said. "They're well coached and hard-nosed, and they took advantage of some things. We had to be ready to go, and we had a lot of different players step up for us."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.