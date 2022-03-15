MANKATO — The Maple River boys basketball team wears pregame shooting shirts that have the slogan, “Built for March.”
The Eagles also played a schedule to prepare for the intense, tough games in the playoffs.
“Our schedule has helped us tremendously,” Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. “We’re not going to see better players (in the playoffs) than we saw in the regular season, and we’re not going to see anything that we’re not prepared for.”
Maple River used its experience and size in the second half to wear down Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, winning in the Section 2AA, South Subsection finals Tuesday at Bresnan Arena. The Eagles outscored LCWM 38-22 over the final 21 minutes, scoring most of the points from the lane.
“We wanted to take advantage of some matchups inside,” Ostermann said.
The teams split during the regular season, with LCWM winning 54-48 at the Bethany Lutheran tournament in December and Maple River winning 79-49 at Mapleton on Feb. 15.
The Eagles also played twice against Hayfield, one of the top teams in Class A, and had road games against Caledonia and Minnehaha Academy, two top teams from Class AA. Redwood Valley and Annandale are also playing in the section finals.
“(Playing a tough schedule) really has helped a lot,” junior guard Mason Schirmer said. “It makes us better for these playoff games.”
The Eagles jumped ahead 7-2 as Schirmer scored at the basket and made a 3-pointer.
The Knights (22-7) rallied behind a pair of 3-pointers by Drew Dahl, the first of which tied the game at 12 and the second cut the deficit to 17-15 with 8 minutes to play in the opening half.
But the Eagles kept pushing, and the Knights, who have a younger roster, committed seven turnovers. Lucas Doering scored twice from close range as Maple River closed the half with a 6-0 run to lead 29-17.
The Eagles pounded it inside to start the second half, scoring the first six baskets from close to stretch the lead to 41-22. Doering had seven points in the first five minutes, and Hayden Niebuhr scored two inside baskets.
“We’ve got some big guys in there that can get the job done,” Schirmer said. “It’s nice to see our hard work pay off.”
Schirmer hit consecutive 3-pointers to offset eight points from LCWM’s Zack Wells as the Eagles maintained a 20-point advantage.
“We didn’t shoot it that well, but we made enough to get the job done,” Ostermann said.
Schirmer finished with 15 points and five assists, while Doering scored 13 points and Niebuhr had 10 points and eight rebounds. Will Sellers had nine rebounds.
Wells led LCWM, which has only two seniors, with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Maple River (26-4) will play Glencoe-Silver Lake for the section championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena. GSL defeated Belle Plaine 70-65, with Mitchel Jaskowiak scoring 27 points. Andrew Siegle led Belle Plaine with 19 points.
“Glencoe has a great team that is well-coached,” Ostermann said. “We’ve seen them in the section finals before, and it’s always a close game. I expect nothing different this time.”
