There’s plenty of optimism surrounding this year’s Mankato Loyola boys basketball team, and one reason for that is the expected development of 6-foot-1 senior forward Isiah Godfrey.
After compiling a 13-13 record a year ago, the Crusaders’ mindset heading into head coach Sam Carlson’s first season is simple:
“You can’t beat a team unless you believe you can.”
“There were games last year that we went into not believing we could win,” said Godfrey, who averaged 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game last season. “This year, we’re going to believe we have a shot against anybody. We’re working on a new system, and we need everyone to buy into it. It’s fun to have some young coaches because they bring different ideas.”
Carlson inherits a team that should be strong from the perimeter with four-year starter Ben Ellingworth leading the way. Ellingworth tallied 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, while another senior guard, Matthew Helget, totaled 10.5 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists.
“This team is going to play with a lot of energy and flash,” Godfrey said. “We say ‘grit’ after every practice because it means getting down to business and working as hard as we can every day. It has been nice seeing my role expand over the years. I think we’re going to be a fun team to watch, especially since we’re going to play fast. We have a lot of speed an outside shooting so we’re going to try to play to that.”
While Ellingworth and Helget will be counted on heavily, Godfrey’s contributions won’t go unnoticed.
“Isiah has been a three-year starter for us, and I am looking for him to step up as a leader both on and off the court,” Carlson said. “He’s a very versatile player who can guard multiple positions defensively and play multiple positions offensively. He’s a pretty good ball-handler for his size, and he can rebound as well. He’s a funny kid and is usually relaxed, but when it comes to game time he’s serious and competitive.”
Carlson was the Crusaders’ junior varsity coach last year.
“I am very lucky to come into this situation because Eric (Larson) had us going in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve got a young coaching staff, and we’re going to use that to our advantage as much as we can. We’ve got a lot of young, positive energy, and we’re excited about getting these guys ready. We have six seniors who all bring something special to the table. ... It makes it easier for me with all that experience.”
Freshman Lawson Godfrey (4.3 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 1.1 assists per game last season) is the fourth Crusaders’ regular back, while freshman Simon Morgan came off the bench to generate 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds 2.1 assists per outing. Senior Mathew Kujawa (3.9 points per game) is expected to see plenty of action as are 6-5 junior Sam Orcutt, sophomore Urban Casteel, junior Own Casteel and senior Andrew Kohrs.
“Our starters will be able to get breaks,” Isiah Godfrey said. “Right now our biggest struggle is defensively so we spend about half of each practice working on it. It’s really nice to have a lot of depth because when a player gets tired we can go up to 10 deep and not loose a step.”
