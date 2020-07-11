Max Wright faced a tough decision in the spring.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic ended the college baseball season, he had the option of returning to his hometown of Toronto or staying at Indiana State. Knowing he wanted to play baseball somewhere this summer, he knew going back to Canada was risky.
“I can always go back because I’m a Canadian citizen,” Wright said. “But I wouldn’t have been able to come back because (the border) was closed. It’s still closed.
“My life is in the states now. There’s not a lot left for me in Canada at the moment.”
Wright is back in Mankato this summer, catching for the Mankato MoonDogs. Getting here has taken a combination of perseverance, toughness and patience.
“We lost a catcher, who had thumb surgery, so I was looking for another catcher,” MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said. “I was about to get on the phone when he and his coach texted me, seeing if I had a spot for him. It was kind of a no-brainer.”
Wright spent the 2018 season with the MoonDogs, then went back to Indiana State and had a strong 2019 season, starting 57 games, including the last 30, despite suffering from a hernia. He batted .296 with four home runs and 36 RBIs.
He likely would have returned to the MoonDogs last summer, but he had offseason surgery to repair the hernia and he came down with pneumonia.
This summer, he didn’t have a place to play. He had hoped to get drafted, but because of the pandemic’s effect on minor-league baseball, the draft was reduced to only five rounds, and he wasn’t selected.
“For me, it’s all about getting better, in every way I can,” Wright said. “If somebody sees me and likes me, that’s a bonus.”
The Northwoods League doesn’t allow players who have used up their college eligibility, unless they are pitchers, but with college baseball getting shut down last spring, the NCAA allowed seniors to play one more season, which made Wright eligible for the Northwoods League. He’ll take graduate classes this season so he can play one more season at Indiana State.
However, it was June before Wright contacted Wollenzin, who had an opening for a left-handed-hitting catcher once the Northwoods League expanded the rosters.
“He’s rock solid behind the plate, receiving the ball, blocking the ball,” Wollenzin said. “He slows the game down; there’s no moment that’s too big for him. He has a coaches mentality.”
Through four games, Wright has only two hits, both doubles, and one RBI. The team has yet to win a game, which isn’t the main priority but it is important for a competitive person.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” he said. “I hate losing. I love winning. Winning covers up a lot of problems.
“It’s kind of been the perfect storm. We haven’t played much for so long that there’s a lot of rust, mentally and physically. And we’ve had a lot of bad luck, not getting good bounces or hitting the ball hard right at the defense. But this is a good group of guys with a lot of talent. We’ll get going, hopefully sooner rather than later.”
