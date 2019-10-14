MANKATO — Minnesota State sophomore soccer player Jenny Vetter was named the NSIC's Offensive Player of the Week for her play over the weekend.
Vetter, a Mankato native, scored four goals, including both game-winners, and had three assists for an 11-point weekend in two MSU wins.
She scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Southwest Minnesota State on Friday and had two goals and three assists in Sunday's 5-0 win over Sioux Falls.
Vetter leads the Mavericks and the NSIC with nine goals and 24 points this season. She ranks second in assists.
The Mavericks (9-2) will host Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Sunday.
