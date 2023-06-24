Jenny Vetter wasn’t planning to play professional soccer a year ago at this time.
She was going to finish up her career at Minnesota State and move on from the game. The plan was to pursue medical school.
“Soccer was just something I wasn’t ready to let go of and wasn’t ready to be done with,” Vetter said. “There’s only so long that I get to follow this sort of passion and dream.”
Vetter, a former Mankato East standout, signed a professional contract with Racing Power Football Club in Portugal earlier this week.
The idea to continue playing got serious when Vetter attended a preseason camp with the Houston Dash in February.
The drive to compete and passion were still there, so Vetter reached out to an agency soon after to better understand her options. The agency came back with some different opportunities, and Racing Power seemed like the best.
“I kind of got a taste of what the professional environment is about and what it’s like,” Vetter said. “I really have to applaud my agent. He’s been very helpful.”
Vetter will report to the club next month and is excited for the new experience. She said the planning has been a bit hectic, but that the club has been handling a lot of the logistics.
“I’ve never traveled outside of the United States, so I’m really diving in with both feet here by moving there,” Vetter said with a laugh. “I’m really looking forward to it. Looking forward to experiencing a different culture and a different way of life.
“Getting to travel and kind of experience those things is definitely an added plus on top of playing soccer.”
Vetter is one of the most decorated players in Minnesota State history.
She finished her MSU career ranked third in both goals (57) and points (132), including 24 game-winning goals. Vetter is a three-time first-team All-NSIC selection, and was last season’s College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Player of the Year. She is the only Maverick to ever be named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Young local players look up Vetter, and this next stage in her career will be another part of that.
“To show them that there is a path to their dreams — you don’t have to go to a Division I school,” Vetter said. “I hope that I can be the best role model I can.”
Based on the last year, Vetter knows how quickly things can change, so she doesn’t want to think too far ahead.
Her contract with Racing Power is a one-year deal, and the goal is to play professionally as long as possible.
“The belief is there now that this is something I can do,” Vetter said. “Growing up as a little kid, you always admire professional athletes and look up to those players.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”
