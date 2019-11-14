MANKATO — Minnesota State women's soccer forward Jenny Vetter was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
The sophomore and Mankato native led the conference in goals (12), game-winning goals (8), assists (7), points (31) and shots (86). Overall this season, Vetter has scored 16 goals and assisted on seven others for 39 points in 19 games. She has 10 game-winning goals, which leads all of Division II and is a single-season record at MSU.
Vetter and Mavericks midfielder Alesha Duccini were named first team All-NSIC. Defender Taylor Kenealy and midfielder Nadia Lowery were named to the second team. Forward Brynn Desens was named to the third team and defender Bri Ciaccio was an honorable mention.
The Mavericks will play Augustana at 11 a.m. today in the NSIC tournament semifinals in St. Paul.
