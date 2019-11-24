MANKATO — Except for a serious knee injury sustained during her junior year at Mankato East High School, things have always gone pretty much Jenny Vetter’s way when it comes to sports.
And even that torn ACL in her right knee during the fall of 2016 was timed pretty well.
The injury occurred in the Cougars’ final game of the season, a playoff loss. She missed that winter’s basketball season and the spring track and field season but was able to resume her soccer career as a senior.
Perhaps more importantly, Vetter’s injury came after she had already accepted a scholarship offer to attend Minnesota State to continue playing soccer.
“MSU started recruiting me early, and I knew that’s where I wanted to play,” Vetter said. “It’s a great program. My sister was going to college here, and I knew my parents and extended family wanted to watch me play in college.”
Fast forward three years, and Vetter has become the leading scorer for the Mavericks as a sophomore. Her efforts have catapulted the team into the NCAA Division II tournament with a 17-3-1 record. The Mavericks are the No. 1 seed in the Central Region and will host Augustana at 1 p.m. today at The Pitch.
Although the high-school injury may have given some colleges pause when it came to recruiting Vetter, Mavericks coach Brian Bahl said it would have made no difference to him whether she had already signed or not.
“When I took this job (six years ago), I gathered my staff and told them that if there were any standout players in the local area, we were going to do everything we could to make sure they became Mavericks,” Bahl said. “Jenny certainly qualified. We had been watching her play for a long time and believed she would really help our program.
“The ACL injury didn’t bother me because I know how determined and competitive Jenny is. I knew she would come out of it in great shape.”
Vetter arrived at Minnesota State as a freshman in the fall of 2018. She displayed her talent right away, playing in all 23 games and finishing as the team’s sixth-leading scorer with four goals and three assists, including two game-winning goals.
“Sometimes it takes players awhile to adjust to the college game,” Bahl said. “But Jenny came in and made a smooth transition. She wasn’t the offensive threat she’s become this year, but she improved rapidly.”
Vetter admits she was a little surprised at being able to play so much as a freshman but decided to capitalize on the opportunity.
“I just tried to soak everything in that I could,” she said. “I learned a lot last year, and that’s definitely helped a lot this season.”
Vetter began the current season as a starting forward on the right side but was pushed into the center-forward role when last season’s leading scorer, Dakota Wendell, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the seventh match.
Vetter quickly blossomed into the team’s top offensive threat. Heading into today’s home playoff match, Vetter leads the team with 19 goals, 45 points and nine game-winning goals. She’s also been named both the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Central Region player of the year.
“Dakota’s injury led to a more expanded role for Jenny,” Bahl said. “I know she’s had a great season, but, quite honestly, I think if Dakota had stayed healthy, Jenny’s numbers would be even better. Dakota is so good at setting other players up I know Jenny would have benefited.”
Vetter said she felt more pressure to score after Wendell went out but has tried not to do too much. She draws the most attention from opposing defenses and tries to use that to set up teammates.
“It’s a team game. One person isn’t going to win it for you,” she said. “We just go out and try to play the best we can every game. We want to go as far as we can in the tournament.”
If things keep going Vetter’s way, that could be pretty far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.