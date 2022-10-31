For nearly a decade, the name Jenny Vetter has been synonymous with the sport of soccer in Mankato.
The senior forward at Minnesota State is closing out her collegiate career and will graduate in December as one of the most prolific scorers in program history. Not bad for a local girl who grew up on a farm just outside of Kasota.
Vetter burst on the scene as a seventh-grader at Mankato East in 2012 and quickly developed into one of the top players the program has ever had. By the time she graduated six years later, she had amassed 55 goals and 31 assists. Both were team records that were eclipsed only by Ella Huettl (63 goals, 35 assists) this year.
Vetter’s love of soccer started early as she naturally followed in her older sister Lizzy’s footsteps. The sisters are 2 1/2 years apart and have always been close.
“She followed me around a lot when we were growing up,” Lizzy Vetter said. “It could be a little annoying, but we really liked each other. We were competitive, but we’ve always respected each other.”
By the time Jenny reached 10th grade at East, she was recognized as a speedy player with a knack for finding the net.
It was also at that time that she made a big decision about her future. She wanted to play for the Mavericks and verbally committed to the program in the spring of her sophomore year.
“It was really a pretty easy decision,” Vetter said. “My sister and I had gone to the MSU camps every summer, and I was a ball girl for a lot of their matches. We would go to a lot of their games, and I really looked up to the players. As a little girl who loved soccer, I just thought it was so cool.”
Vetter visited a few other campuses just to make sure she wasn’t making a hasty decision but it always came back to MSU. When Mavericks’ coach Brian Bahl recruited her, Vetter felt it was a no-brainer.
Akram Osman was Jenny’s coach for most of her high school career and remembers her as more than just a physically talented player.
“Part of what made her a great player was her passion for the game,” said Osman, who is now the principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School. “She cared about her teammates; she wanted to help them any way she could.”
Osman left his coaching position after Vetter’s junior season and was replaced by recent East graduate Lizzy Vetter. Neither Lizzy nor Jenny was sure what to expect from the coach-player relationship.
“I think it might have been a more difficult transition if Jenny hadn’t been going into her senior year,” Lizzy said. “But she made it pretty easy because of the player and leader that she was. I remember spending all that time with her was very rewarding.”
Jenny agreed: “You never really know how something like that is going to go until you’re in it. But we both have a lot of mutual respect for each other. She may have been a little bit harder on me than some of the other players, but that’s not unusual in that situation.”
Lizzy is still the East head coach and has also been part of the MSU program as an assistant for the past three seasons. The dynamic between the sisters hasn’t changed much. Bahl said Jenny has no problem taking coaching from her sister.
As a freshman at MSU, Jenny was used mostly as a substitute but earned more playing time as the season progressed. She broke out as a sophomore in 2019, starting all 24 games and scoring 20 goals with seven assists to lead the team with 47 points. She also set MSU’s single-season mark for game-winning goals with 10.
“During my freshman year, I think I might have fallen into the trap of not trusting myself as much,” Jenny said. “My sophomore year, I learned a lot from my teammates about being more confident and things took off.”
The pandemic hit the following year and all but wiped out the fall season. As a junior in 2021, she again led the team with 19 goals and four assists for 42 points.
“By that point I had stepped into a leadership role,” Jenny said. “Having the success that I did in 2019 allowed me to move into that space.”
For this year’s 13-1-4 team, she again leads the team with 11 goals and 3 assists for 25 points. Back in the third match of the season on Sept. 4, Vetter scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Grand Valley State with less than five minutes to play.
“It was a big win for us against a good team, and I remember Lizzy coming over to me afterwards and saying congratulations,” Jenny said. “I thought she was congratulating me on the win and the goal, but she was congratulating me for setting the school record for career game-winning goals. That was pretty cool.”
Vetter owns the school mark with 24 game-winning goals. The latest came Thursday in a 1-0 win over Concordia-St. Paul, which clinched the regular-season conference championship for the Mavericks.
Vetter is also second at MSU in career shots (361) and third in career goals (56) and career points (129).
“Jenny is our fastest player; she’s one of the fastest players I’ve ever had in our program,” Bahl said. “In addition to the speed, she has a very high intensity level. She wants to will the team to victory.
“If you know Jenny, you know she’s one of the most humble and genuine people you’ll ever meet. If you add to that her relentless, hard-working mentality and the fact that she plays to her fullest in practice and in games every day, you have a very good soccer player.
“And she has continued to evolve as a player since she got here. She’s more technical and a more proficient finisher. She just makes everyone else around her better.”
Looking back, Vetter admits to being surprised at the amount of success she’s had in college.
“If you had told me when I committed to MSU as a sophomore in high school that I would be the player I am to today, I would have said your kidding, you’re not serious. The amount of recognition I’ve received is shocking, but a lot of the credit goes to the program itself.”
One thing that’s not surprising is Vetter’s success in the classroom. She’s always taken her studies seriously and has a 4.0 grade-point average as a biomedical science major. Through much of her high school and college careers, she’s usually had a part-time job as well.
“That was always encouraged by my parents (Tim and Ruth),” Vetter said. “They wanted us to learn independence and responsibility.”
Tim Vetter agrees: “They needed to know that there was life beyond soccer. If you can build a work ethic early that can only help you later in life.
“We never really worried that maybe Jenny had too much on her plate. I don’t want to say that school work came easy for her, but she had a way of making it look easy.”
As for the end of Jenny’s collegiate career, Tim Vetter said there are no regrets.
“I was talking to Jenny about this the other day, and we agreed that it’s about run its course,” he said. “She’s had five wonderful years at MSU. As a family we’ve gotten to go to most of her games and traveled to a lot of different places.
“We’ve always appreciated that she chose to stay home and play at MSU, and why wouldn’t you? It’s a great program. I know a lot of families that have to travel 3, 4, 5 hours to come watch their kids play.”
While she’s been involved with soccer for as long as she can remember, Jenny still loves playing. Her plan is to see if there are any post-college opportunities to play either in the U.S. or Europe.
“I’d like to see where soccer takes me,” she said. “I plan on putting my name into the draft for the (National Women’s Soccer League). That’s very competitive, but if I don’t get drafted there are open tryouts I can go to.
“There are leagues to join overseas, too. I’ve never been to Europe so that would be pretty fun for me.”
Eventually, when the soccer bug has subsided, Vetter plans to apply to medical school. If she attacks that with the same fervor she has soccer, she’ll be Dr. Vetter in no time.
