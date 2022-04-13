As a young football player at Minnesota State, Chris Reed watched closely as Adam Thielen turned himself into a professional player and built a highly successful career.
The great college career to free-agent tryouts to practice squad to game-day roster ... it was while watching Thielen make progress that he realized that he might have the same opportunity.
He didn’t necessarily envision some day that the former Mavericks would again wear the same purple uniforms.
“I was a redshirt freshman (when Thielen was a junior at Minnesota State) so I just kept my head down and worked,” Reed said. “He was one of the leaders, and I just watched him. Man, he could catch anything; he made some crazy catches while he was there.”
The Minnesota Vikings opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Thielen, beginning his 10th season as a receiver with the Vikings, was excited about all of the team’s changes, none more so than adding Reed, an offensive lineman who has played with three other teams in his seven NFL seasons whom he called a “freak athlete.”
“I was super excited when I found out,” Thielen said. “I’ve been watching him from afar and followed his career, and I really think he can help our football team.”
Thielen and Reed have crossed paths a couple of times in the NFL when the Vikings played one of Reed’s team. Thielen had left Minnesota State before Reed matured, and Thielen said that Reed’s big smile and easy-going demeanor changes when the ball is snapped.
“He’s always been athletic, but I didn’t know about his toughness and grit,” Thielen said. “It’s impressive. When the Colts wanted to run the ball (last season), he was a big part of it.”
Reed could never talk about it during NFL stops in Jacksonville, Carolina and Miami, but he always wanted the chance to play with the Vikings. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, he spent his entire college career at Minnesota State, where he starred in football and track as a shot-putter and spent summers watching the Vikings conduct training camp on the Blakeslee Stadium practice fields.
He started watching NFL games on Sundays because of the Vikings, and he got to meet Matt Kalil, who played Reed’s college position of left tackle.
“I used to get a coach’s pass, which I don’t think I was supposed to do, and go on the sidelines during practice,” Reed said. “I’d watch how the linemen worked and their technique. The Vikings played a big role in my career, and every year, (my agent) would inquire about the Vikings. It was always one of my goals to come back here and play at least a year, and now I’m on a two-year (contract).”
Reed became a dad 14 months ago, and his wife Anna is originally from Rochester so coming back to Minnesota is also good for the family.
“The Vikings are one of the first teams I followed in the NFL,” Reed said. “My wife’s family is close, and we’d like our daughter to grow up around family. It’s a great opportunity.”
Reed, who was back at Minnesota State in late February to watch the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor track and field championships, said he’s moved around enough in the NFL to get accustomed to change, whether it’s a new coaching staff or different teammates. He’s worn several jerseys, but this will be his first time in purple since 2014.
“There’s an opportunity here, but there’s a lot of guys in the (offensive line) room that are very talented,” Reed said. “There’s still a lot of guys who are young, and I think by working together, we can do something great here.”
One of the reasons that the Vikings have been able to bring in veteran free agents like Reed is that Thielen agreed to restructure his contract, providing some salary-cap relief, but Thielen said it’s worth it to be part of this new regime, from general manager to coaching staff to new players.
“You don’t want to leave when they’re making changes,” Thielen said. “You can just see a different energy in the building. But now that we have this opportunity, you still have to take advantage of it.”
