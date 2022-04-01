MANKATO — Former Minnesota State University offensive lineman Chris Reed will be wearing the purple once again as the Vikings announced Friday they had come to terms with the 6-year veteran of the NFL.
Reed was originally signed as undrafted rookie by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, and the 29-year-old most recently played 14 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, where he made six starts.
Before that, he spent 2015-18 with the Jaguars and split time in 2019 between the Dolphins (five games) and Panthers (three games).
Reed has started 29 of 61 career games.
He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and as an senior at MSU in 2014, he started all 15 games for the Mavericks and helped the team rack up 3,625 rushing yards and 3,079 yards through the air, with 82 total touchdowns.
