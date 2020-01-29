MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran men's basketball coach Matt Fletcher knew Wednesday's Upper Midwest Athletic Conference clash with rival Martin Luther would be an up-and-down the court affair.
"Both teams like to get in transition so we knew it would be an up-tempo style of game," Fletcher said. "They were setting some pretty good screens and we were doing a poor job getting through them, but it was nice to see our kids adjust at the half. "
In the end, the Vikings (14-5 overall, 9-1 in UMAC) relied on a pair of huge runs (21-4 and 16-1) to notch a 94-72 victory at the Sports and Fitness Center. Sophomore guard Cire Mayfield dropped a team-best 20 points — 16 over the final 20 minutes — and dished out eight assists while senior forward Trenton Krueger hit on 8 of 10 shots to finish with 16 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
"One thing we really focus on is the importance of having mulitple guys in double digits and with a ton of assists by sharing the ball. It's kind of pick-your-poison type of offense we run so I think that's why we're clicking offensively right now."
Martin Luther (4-14, 1-9) wasted little time in establishing its aggressive style of play, building a 22-13 advantage on senior forward Ian Paulsen's off-balance banker with 12:56 left in the first half. Freshman forward Justin Schrupp, who came off the bench to bury four 3-pointers and score all 14 of his points in the game's initital 20 minutes, kept the Vikings close until a half-ending 21-4 burst produced a 53-40 lead.
"We knew coming into the game that they play a thousand miles an hour every game," Krueger, who tallied 10 points in the first half, said. "We knew we had to weather that and take it one play a time because they play hard. We knew they'd go on some runs so we just had to stick together, stay disciplined and get some stops. We know that when we rebound we can attack in transition.
"We have so many guys that can run that if we get tired after a couple of minutes, we have an entire group who can come in and do the same thing. We practice that every day in practice so it's nothing new for us."
After the Knights trimmed the deficit to 72-64 on a top-of-the-key 3-pointer and driving hoop from senior guard Austin DeNoyer with 7:23 remaining, Krueger's layup sparked a 16-1 surge which gave Bethany an 88-65 lead on 6-foot-8 freshman Hunter Nielsen's inside basket. Mayfield tossed in eight points in the run, firing in two triples and converting a two-handed underhand scoop.
"They definitely brought it tonight," Mayfield said. "We came out a little slow so we had to start matching the energy they brought. I just had to keep attacking and keep my spirits up. I kept trying to make plays within the offense and it just came naturally."
Nielsen, who ran the court for a trio of baskets, ended up with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who totaled 28 assists on 37 made baskets. Brian Smith and Jerret Utpadel collected five assists apiece. Bethany, who won the boards 47-35, connected on 37 of 69 from the field for 53.6 percent compared to the Knights' 29 of 74 for 39.2 percent. Paulsen led the Knights with 16 points and five rebounds while DeNoyer chipped in 13 points and seven boards.
Bethany hosts St. Scholastica Saturday in its annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.
Bethany women: The Vikings shot 50% from the field in a 97-64 UMAC home victory over Martin Luther.
Bethany had a 30-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Natasha Young led the Vikings with 15 points and five rebounds, while Abby Olson finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Hanna Geistfeld added 13 points and five rebounds.
Bethany (16-2) will host St. Scholastica Saturday.
