Early last season, things just weren’t clicking for the Mankato East volleyball team.
After a season-opening victory over Red Wing, the Cougars went on to lose eight straight against some stiff competition, a stretch that was hard to endure.
However, for a younger team, it was a learning experience, and those lessons came in handy as the Cougars navigated a tough Big Nine Conference schedule to finish with a 6-5 conference record.
“It’s definitely hard coming out of a losing streak,” East senior Rachel Clifford said. “But once you’re out of it and find the click ... it’s good.”
Fast forward to this season, and the Cougars return nine varsity players, many of whom are juniors and seniors who know what it takes to push through adversity.
“This year already seems different,” East coach Dan Blasl said. “I think they’re on a mission. They know what they have to do in order to close some of those close games out.”
The Cougars will be led by a talented group of hitters. Junior Mackenzie Schwiem, an outside hitter, led the team with 117 kills and 161 digs last season. Clifford, who also plays outside, had 96 kills and 161 digs.
Madie Clarke and Lexi Karge will play key roles as middle hitters for East. Clarke had 96 kills last season, while Karge had 87.
Tayler Swalve, who had 127 digs, will return to the libero position. Setter Kailee Magaard also returns. Magaard finished with 349 assists a year ago.
Other returning varsity players include Kiaya Hoffner, Anna Lancaster and Ellen Wittie.
“I think we should be upper third,” Blasl said when speaking about East’s Big Nine goals. “I think this year, the seniors have the experience. ... When the pressure cooker gets going, I think they have the mental strength to execute what we need to do to get a win.”
While Blasl and Clifford each have high expectations, they both realize it’s going to be an extremely difficult season to navigate.
Staying healthy will be key, as the indoor nature of volleyball makes it a bit more risky. Blasl, who has been coaching since summer, said he has learned what works well and what doesn’t from a distancing standpoint at practices, and has been making the necessary adjustments.
From a volleyball standpoint, East was able to get some productive workouts in during the summer waiver period, and some players have played club games in the fall, but still, nothing can replicate real practices with teammates.
With how quickly the season started, East will only get eight official practices before its first competition, so there will likely be plenty of things to clean up in the early going.
“We are definitely excited to be back, but it’s been a little hectic at first,” Clifford said. “I think we’re making things work and we’re excited to go against competition again.”
East opens the season tonight with a Big Nine match at Austin.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
