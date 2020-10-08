For Mankato West senior volleyball players Mattea Burmeister and Genesis Jackson, Thursday’s belated opener at defending Big Nine Conference champion Northfield is a dream come true.
“It’s just amazing that we’re fortunate to have our season, especially for our senior year,” Burmeister, a 6-foot middle hitter, said before Monday’s practice at the West gym. “We’re excited to get the opportunity to compete and grow as a team. I am excited about our team chemistry, and it’s going to be fun building a family with them. ... I am grateful for my team and coaches.”
Jackson, a setter and daughter of coach Stacy Jackson, said the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging and is looking forward to what her and five other returning regulars can accomplish this season.
“It was sad at first when we found out we were switching to the spring because you always expect volleyball to be in the fall when you start school,” she said. “Eventually we came to terms with it, but then when it came back to the fall, we were very excited for it. ... I felt like it was back to where we belong.”
West, which carved out a 14-10 record last season, will look for Burmeister to supply plenty of offensive punch after generating 126 kills and 37 ace blocks last season. Jackson delivered 256 assists and came up with 66 digs for the Scarlets, who also return senior outside hitter Mayla Hanson (67 kills), senior right-side hitter Megan Meyer (42 kills), junior outside hitter Grace Banse (22 kills) and junior libero Abby Stierlen (244 digs, 18 ace serves).
“We’re excited to get going because this brings some sort of normalcy for the girls,” coach Jackson said. “This gives the girls a chance to be back together ... We’re all optimistic about the opportunity to be out here. We have a lot of experience and leadership on the court so I feel that should be beneficial for us.
“Mattea and Genesis have actively participated on varsity for the last three years and have worked very hard to get where they’re at, as has the rest of the team, too. They’re both great kids who work well together and at encouraging others. Genesis has worked hard on getting the ball where it needs to go, and Mattea is swinging harder than she has ever swung before.”
Another senior — middle hitter Lindsey Eekhoff — is expected to be in the Scarlets’ regular rotation while senior defensive specialist Erin Healy, junior setter Madelyn Allex, junior middle hitter Sydney McGraw, senior outside hitter Eliana Palesotti and junior right-side hitter Brooklyn Brovold complete the varsity roster.
“We have strong players in both the front and back who will complement each other,” Burmeister said. “We have a few new girls so we’ll have to figure out our groove with each other. We all try to keep our positivity high and push each other to be the best we can be. We just need to stay on the bright side of things. This year has been very confusing and different so we need to help each other push through it.”
So with a lot of optimism heading into the season, the Scarlets will look to compete at a high level and make the wait worth it.
“I am super excited about our team this year since we have six returners overall,” Genesis Jackson said. “I feel we’re meshing as a team already, and I can hardly wait to see what we can do. We all feel we’re equal and nobody is better than anyone else. Everyone makes mistakes so we’ll just need to go on. We have strong leaders on the court and that will help.”
