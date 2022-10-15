Longtime friends and runners DeeDra Vosburg and Erin Pietz didn't care much about their times in the Mankato Marathon's 10-kilometer race Saturday.
The best part was just being there, something neither of the two Mankato natives take for granted, as each has been through a recent battle with cancer.
"You have such an appreciation for just being able to do it," Vosburg said. "Now, I just run because I can, and because I'm here."
Pietz, who usually runs a race at the Mankato Marathon with Vosburg each year, was diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2019.
In an extremely difficult time, Vosburg helped Pietz continue their tradition of running a race. The two ran the 10k together at the 2019 Mankato Marathon despite Pietz' diagnosis.
"I was still in treatment for my leukemia, still receiving chemotherapy," Pietz said. "She was running by my side just in support of me.
"I felt OK, but I probably needed her support just to get me through it."
In May of 2020, Vosburg was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma of the appendix, a rare form of cancer. Vosburg's diagnosis came with an extreme cold sensitivity that took running outdoors away in the fall, winter and spring.
"I couldn't even really be out in cold weather because it was painful," Vosburg said. "I couldn't take in cold air through my lungs because it burned."
The two didn't race together in 2020 or 2021, but on Saturday, three years since their 2019 10k race, Vosburg and Pietz toed the line together in the 10k once again.
Only this time, Pietz wasn't feeling weak from a chemo treatment and Vosburg wasn't thinking about an upcoming surgery.
The friends each ran cancer free, a victory in a battle that didn't even seem fathomable just four years ago.
"When you are really sick and can't do things you used to do, you just have a completely new appreciation for any kind of activity," Vosburg said. "That's why I'm excited to do this with her. Because we haven't been able to celebrate that in this kind of way."
The hope is that others can find strength in their victory. Vosburg and Pietz each know others who are still fighting, and they know just how mentally and physically difficult it can be.
"What DeeDra and I hope is that anybody that's currently fighting — to dig as deep as possible," Pietz said." To see that there can be another side to getting through this battle."
Results
In the men's marathon, Kaleb Coston of Bloomington won with a time of 2:36. Mike Walentiny of Lewiston was second at 2:39, and Zach Fogarty of Rochester crossed third with a time of 2:55. Minneapolis' Matt Rosen was fourth (2:56), and Dylan Harms of Lake Crystal was fifth (3:03).
Steph Cloutier of Eleva, Wisconsin, won the women's marathon with a time of 3:08. Angela Byers of Minneapolis was second at 3:21, and North Oaks' Carissa Carroll was third with a time of 3:35. St. Paul's Monica Broshat (3:38) and St. Peter's Emily Thompson (3:38) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the men's half-marathon, St. Paul's Mike Friedman was first at 1:13. Jacob Bastyr of Owatonna (1:16) took second, and Rochester's Josiah Swanson (1:17) was third. St. James' Juan Castaneda (1:19) and Mankato's Dan Hoechst (1:22) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
St. Peter's Leah Knowles took the women's half-marathon at 1:28. Lana Wegner of Wells was second (1:31), followed by Austin's Lori Kelly (1:32), Minneapolis' Jordan Anderson (1:34) and Detroit Lakes' Liz Kevbak (1:35).
In the women's 10k, Mankato's Krista Walker won at 44:41. North Mankato's Kristen Mullen (44:50) and Stevie Ersland (45:50) took second and third, respectively. Moorhead's Amanda Fay (46:43) and Fairmont's Leah Hartung (48:10) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Antonio Judson of Pine Island took the men's 10k with a time of 33:34. Suleiman Abdullahi of Lakeville finished second at 38:23, and Mankato's Corey Selland was third (38:23). Andrew Colleran of Chaska (38:26) and Raul Rodriguez of Sleepy Eye (39:59) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.