It only takes a minute for the Mankato West football team to change a game.
“It’s fun when you have more points than the other team on the scoreboard,” junior safety Damian Riewe said. “We’ve got a big group, and we all trust each other. That’s why we’re 5-0.”
No. 1-ranked West scored three touchdowns in the final 1:08 of the second quarter, breaking open a close game and rolling to a 30-6 victory over No. 6 Rochester Mayo in a Big Southwest District football game Friday at Todnem Field.
“This was a good game for us to get,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “It was a four-quarter game, and both teams were able to throw some punches. That’s a top-10 team in the state that we just played, and we’re happy to get this one.”
Mayo used a long kick return and 25-yard pass to take a 6-0 lead in the first minute of the game, and despite four possessions, West only gained 17 yards of offense heading into the second quarter.
“They played a defense that we weren’t expecting,” Helget said. “We struggled a little bit, but I told the guys you can’t always win pretty. Sometimes, you have to win the ugly ones.”
Zander Dittbenner finally connected on a 26-yard pass with Mekhi Collins that seemed to loosen the defense. Six rushes later, Riewe broke free up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown run. Drew Smook’s first PAT kick put West on top with 7:45 remaining in the first half.
That’s when things went very wrong for Mayo.
After a punt, Dittbenner completed two passes that covered 58 yards, with the second going 28 yards to Collins with 1:08 to play in the second quarter.
On the first play of Mayo’s next possession, Ryan Haley made an interception and returned it to the 2. He ran in on the next play for a 21-6 lead with 52 seconds remaining before halftime.
Not done yet.
With eight seconds to play, Riewe made another interception and returned it 60 yards for a 28-6 lead.
“I just need to catch that one,” Riewe said. “If I drop a ball like that, the coaches are going to yell at me.”
Instead of going to the second half in a close game, West led by three scores.
The Scarlets added a safety when a punt snap went out of the end zone to make it 30-6 in the third quarter. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter, as the intermittent rain continued to the final minute.
“Getting this win was a big deal,” Riewe said. “We could see them again in the playoffs.”
West only had 212 yards of offense, with 100 yards rushing. But Mayo had only 18 yards of offense in the first half and 78 yards for the game.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” Helget said. “You can afford to take some risks and go for things. We didn’t convert some fourth-down opportunities, but our defense was awesome.”
West (5-0) hosts Austin on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.