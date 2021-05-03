MANKATO — Minnesota State junior pitcher Mackenzie Ward has been named a top-30 finalist for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player & Pitcher of the Year award.
The Top 10 finalists, consisting of players and pitchers, will be announced on May 18, with the winner revealed on June 3.
Ward is 17-3 with a 0.88 earned-run average and 10 shutouts this season. Opposing hitters are batting just .155, and her 228 strikeouts rank second in Division II.
She has a 48-inning scoreless streak dating back to April 11.
Ward has been named the pitcher of the week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference five times this season.
Minnesota State pitcher Coley Ries won the 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year award.
The Free Press
