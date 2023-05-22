MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Luke Strand's coaching staff is coming together.
On Monday, Strand announced the hiring of Troy G. Ward as associate head coach.
"Troy brings an element to our staff that is one of high-end experience," Strand said in a press release. "He is a very talented coach on and off the ice. Most importantly, however, Troy will be a teacher and servant leader to our players. I am thrilled to be working alongside Troy again."
Ward, 60, spent last season as the general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League. Over the last four decades, he's coached at many of the highest levels including the NHL, AHL and college.
"It's a privilege and an honor to join the Mavericks," Ward said in the release. "I remember playing against the Mavericks back in the NCHA as both a player and a coach dating back to Coach Don Brose. Maverick hockey is a program of excellence and I look forward to continuing the tradition."
Ward, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, started his coaching career at his alma mater. He was an assistant in the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons, and then spent the next three years as head coach of the BluGolds.
He was an assistant at Denver from 1990-93, and then went on to be head coach of the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints from 1993-95.
Ward coached Jarmoir Jagr and Ron Francis as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1997-2000, which was followed by a stint as associate head coach at Wisconsin from 2002-05.
He's had two stints in the ECHL, with the Trenton Titans (2000-2001) and Victoria Salmon Kings (2005-06).
In the 2007-08 season, Ward was an assistant with the Houston Aeros of the AHL, and he then spent 2008-10 as the Aeros' assistant general manager. His AHL experience continued with the Abbotsford Heat, as he was an assistant coach in 2010-11 and head coach from 2011-14.
Ward was then head coach of the Vancouver Giants in the WHL in 2014-15 and head coach of the Madison Capitols in the USHL in 2015-2016. More recently, Ward spent 2019-2022 as an Amateur Scout with the Vancouver Canucks.
