MANKATO — Four student-athletes have been selected for major awards at Minnesota State, as chosen by head coaches and university staff.
Mackenzie Ward was named the Senior Female Athlete of the year, while Jenny Vetter was the recipient of the George Brock Award as the most well-rounded senior female student-athlete.
Dryden McKay was named the Senior Male Athlete of the year, and Trevor Turriff received the Don Buchanan Award as the most well-rounded senior male student-athlete.
Ward was a first-team All-American pitcher for the softball team, going 30-5 with a 0.97 earned-run average and 344 strikeouts this season. She was 100-36 in her career with 1,124 strikeouts.
Other nominees for this award were Brynn Desens (soccer), Anja Envold (swimming & diving), Brittyn Fleming (hockey), Mara Quam (volleyball), Tayla Stuttley (basketball) and Katie Taylor (track & field).
Vetter, who owns a 4.00 grade-point average and is majoring in biology, is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a two-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year. She was an All-American last season, scoring 19 goals and four assists in 23 games. She is tied for fifth on Minnesota State’s career-scoring list with 104 points.
Other nominees for this award were Fleming (hockey), Emily Goodman (swimming & diving), Maddy Olson (basketball), Brea Perron (track & field), Torey Richards (softball) and Dana Schindler (volleyball).
McKay is a three-time All-American goaltender who won the Hobey Baker Award this season. McKay was the recipient of USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson Men’s College Player of the Year award, finishing the season with a 38-5-0 record, a .931 save percentage, a 1.31 goals against average and 10 shutouts. His 38 wins established a NCAA DI men’s hockey record for single-season victories, as did 34 shutouts in his career. McKay finished his career with a 113-20-4 record.
Other nominees were Kornelius Klah (track & field), Cam Kline (baseball), Hunter Toppel (football) and Turriff (wrestling).
Turriff won a national championship at 174 pounds in wrestling, finishing his senior season with a 21-3 record. Turriff, who has a 3.79 GPA in business, was a three-time NCAA tournament qualifier with a 63-17 career record.
Other nominees were JD Ekowa (football), Drew Lewison (track & field), Ben Livorsi (baseball) and McKay (hockey).
