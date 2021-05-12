Back in 2017, Coley Ries was nearly unhittable, leading the Minnesota State softball team to a national championship.
Along the way, Ries was piling up season and career records that seem like they may never be broken.
But just four years later, Mackenzie Ward is doing a pretty good imitation of Ries, guiding the Mavericks into this weekend’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament at Rochester.
“Any time that my name can be mentioned with Coley’s, that’s awesome,” Ward said. “She coached me for a couple of years (at Minnesota State), and she really helped my career. She’s had such a huge impact on the MSU program that it’s an honor to have my name next to hers.”
The Mavericks (34-7) are the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament, and Ward will be on the mound at 2 p.m. Thursday, facing whichever opponent advances from the opening round of the 10-team, double-elimination event.
Ward, who came to Minnesota State the season after Ries graduated, has emerged as a top pitcher in the conference. She leads the Northern Sun in earned-run average (0.85), shutouts (8) and strikeouts (248). She is second with 19 wins.
She extended her scoreless innings streak to 56 1/3, which included eight straight shutouts, before allowing Sioux Falls to score Sunday.
She struck out 19 batters in one game, tying one of Ries’ records.
Ward is one of 30 finalists for national pitcher and player of the year.
“She has really made good strides this year,” Minnesota State coach Lori Meyer said. “She has such good command of her pitches and is so precise with her location, she’s able to attack the hitters. She’s learned not to overthrow; just let the spin work and get the batters to swing and miss.”
The local legend of Ries began as a youth player in the Peppers’ organization, and she became an all-state pitcher at Mankato East.
She chose to attend Minnesota State, where she was having a good career. But as a senior, Ries dominated the college game.
Ries went 41-3, setting a program record and leading the NCAA in wins. She also led Division II with 476 strikeouts and 17 shutouts. She had a 58-inning scoreless streak.
She was a three-time Northern Sun pitcher of the year, and as a senior, was named the top pitcher and player in Division II.
By the time Ries was done, and had moved on to a professional league, she held program records with 119 wins, 999 1/3 innings and 1,481 strikeouts.
“I don’t like to compare pitchers, but the thing about Coley, Kendra Huettl, they became much more successful when they got to their fourth and fifth seasons,” Meyer said. “Mackenzie has really come into her own this season, and she still has one more left.”
So far in Ward’s career, she is 65-28 with a 1.83 earned-run average, striking out 712, which is third at Minnesota State, in 593 2/3 innings. She already holds top-10 spots in program history with 20 shutouts (fifth), 65 wins (sixth), 63 complete games (seventh) and 95 starts (eighth).
But according to Meyer, the best pitching is still in Ward’s future.
“She’s become more mentally tough,” Meyer said. “It’s easy to pitch when everything is working and going well. What separates the good pitchers from the great ones is when you have to grind and work and figure out a way to win. That’s what she’s done.”
Ries, who is now the head coach at Gustavus Adolphus, was known as a very good pitcher, but what she accomplished as a senior, nearly single-handedly pitching the Mavericks to a national championship in 2017, is what made her the most accomplished pitcher in program history.
Ward’s career seems to be on a similar trajectory. She trusts the Mavericks’ offense to score enough runs, and she’s confident that the defense will make the plays behind her.
“I just want to win the game, no matter if I give up a run,” she said. “You just move on. We’ve had a great season. We have a veteran team, and as the games get more important, we just have to keep our focus on one game at a time.”
