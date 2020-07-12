Want to find college basketball coaches this winter?
Try the Waseca gym, where three seniors — Kyreese Willingham, Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault — have been garnering a lot of recruiting interest to this point.
“Waseca has had a good tradition in basketball for a long time,” Waseca coach Seth Anderson said. “But to have three players of this level on the same team, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a coach and a community.”
Willingham has attracted the interest of college football and basketball coaches, but he said this week that he will play basketball at the next level. The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots last season.
In his career, he’s scored 1,147 points with 345 rebounds, 162 steals and 123 blocked shots.
“I just have a love for the game of basketball,” Willingham said. “I want to keep playing it in college.”
Willingham has gotten offers from Minnesota State, Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul, and he’s been recruited by Division 1 programs Army and Virginia Military Institute. Minnesota State might have an advantage with his older brother Malik already on the roster.
“I just want to be around a great group of guys and coaches,” he said.
Willingham wants to make his decision before school begins in August so he can play his final season without the recruiting pressure.
Morgan, a 6-foot-8 post, has scored 1,330 points, grabbed 502 rebounds and blocked 123 shots in his high-school career. Last season, he averaged 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.
He’s already picked up an offer from Iowa, as well as teams from the Summit League such as North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Appalachian State and New Hampshire have also offered scholarships.
“It’s hard to believe when schools call you that you’ve watched on TV,” Morgan said. “It’s quite a compliment.”
Morgan said he’s also talked with Wisconsin and Butler, and he’s trying to keep the number of schools he’ll consider low. He hopes to make his decision within a couple months.
“Growing up playing basketball, you dream about getting offers from the big schools,” Morgan said. “It’s kind of been a dream come true. I’m trying to enjoy (the recruiting process).”
Dufault, a 6-0 point guard, averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals last season. In his career, he has 1,346 points with 382 assisits and 182 steals.
He’s hearing from a lot of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs, such as Bemidji State, Minot State and Mary. He’s also heard from Southwest Minnesota State, where his brother Nick is entering his senior season.
“I just want to be part of a great culture, and the coach respects the players,” he said. “I want to find a place where everyone works hard and has a winning attitude.”
Dufault said he’s trying to line up some visits, which is tough with the current pandemic and campus restrictions. He’s in no hurry to make his decision, feeling like more offers might come in if he has another good season.
“Hopefully, I can find the right school,” he said.
The Bluejays are 82-11 since Willingham, Morgan and Dufault joined the varsity roster three years ago, with a runner-up finish at the Class AAA tournament in 2019. Last season, the pandemic brought shutdown of high-school sports on the day Waseca was scheduled to play Jordan in the section championship game.
All three are playing AAU basketball this summer with Minnesota Heat, which played its tournament at Des Moines, Iowa, this weekend.
“We’ve all been playing together since fourth grade,” Willingham said. “We keep pushing each other to be the best players we can be.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.