MANKATO —
If you’re going to commit a lot of turnovers, you better play good defense.
Waseca’s girls basketball team committed a lot of turnovers, but the defense was stout. It was so good that Jordan couldn’t get a shot in the final 30 seconds, down 4.
“That’s us,” Waseca coach Joan Conway said. “We have to win ugly. But I can’t explain how proud I am in this team.”
Waseca, playing in its fourth straight section final, made only 11 field goals and committed 24 turnovers, which generally isn’t a good combination, but the Bluejays stopped the Jordan offense and produced a 32-28 victory in the Section 2AA championship game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
“We have a lot of girls that have never been in a situation like this,” Conway said. “Five weeks ago, we had to change a lot of things, but these are tough kids. It’s a tough team.”
The Bluejays were 15-3 and playing well when senior point guard Gus Boyer suffered a season-ending injury. She was averaging 20 points per game and one of the top rebounders.
“We had to redefine our roles,” senior Hannah Potter said. “Everybody had to take part of what (Boyer) had done.”
Boyer attended Friday’s game in a wheelchair. She had knee surgery earlier Friday.
Both defenses were tough to start the game, but Waseca found some room on the perimeter. Jaden Hiller’s 3-pointer was the highlight in an 8-0 run that put the Bluejays up 10-5 midway through the first half.
Waseca made its first four 3-point attempts, with Hannah Potter cashing a couple, and the lead grew to 21-12 with 4 minutes remaining.
Jordan closed the half with five straight points, taking advantage of Waseca’s 12 first-half turnovers, to cut the lead to 21-17. Jordan had nine turnovers in the first half.
Waseca scored just five points in the first 13 minutes of the second half, allowing Jordan to tie the game at 25 with 5 minutes remaining.
The Bluejays were patient, and junior guard Brittney Draeger hit three free throws in the final two minutes to escape with the section championship.
“I looked at the younger girls and told them I believed them,” Potter said. “I said ‘let’s go,’ because I knew we had what it took to win.”
Draeger led Waseca with 10 points, while Potter scored 9 to go with five rebounds.
Makenna Johnson led Jordan (20-8) with 12 points.
Waseca (24-6) will open the Class AA tournament on Wednesday night at Williams Arena or the Pavilion. The opponent and time will be decided Saturday.
