LAKEVILLE — Quarterback Ryan Dufault does a lot for the Waseca football team.
Whether it's through the air, on the ground, or even defensively, he's at the center of everything the Jays do.
"He's our heart and sole," Waseca coach Brad Wendland said of Dufault. "Their defense was very well prepared, and they were taking away a lot of stuff, but Ryan can still beat you."
A third-quarter injury took Dufault out of the game for a key stretch, and it proved to be too much to overcome, as Waseca fell 31-21 to Jackson County Central in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Saturday.
Waseca entered the season coming off a magical run to the state semifinals in 2018.
Despite playing a mostly new starting lineup, the Jays haven't missed a beat, using their power running style to wear opponents down. After being reclassified to Class AAA, the Jays rolled through Section 1 despite the roster turnover.
"In the beginning of the year, we had a lot of guys doing things for the first time," Wendland said. "They really grew and improved as much during the season as any team that I've ever coached."
JCC mistakes were the story early, and they led to a quick start for the Jays.
After an eight-play drive that ended in a punt for Waseca, the Huskies fumbled on the 12-yard line on the second play of their first possession.
Three plays later, Denver Daniel ran it in to give the Jays a 7-0 lead.
On the second play of the ensuing JCC possession, Dufault intercepted Huskies quarterback Rudy Voss and ran it back to the 10-yard line.
Dufault then finished what he started on offense with an amazing six-yard touchdown run that saw him break four tackles.
After falling behind 14-0, the Huskies started to settle in with a running game that the Jays struggled to stop.
"They've got a very aggressive and physical offensive line, and they've got a big running back," lineman Jackson Rolling said. "Put those two things together and three, four yards a play you drive right down the field."
After Dufault's touchdown, JCC marched down the field on an 11-play 3:30 drive that ended in a 17-yard touchdown from Bradley Buhl Jr. The next two Huskies' drives ended in touchdown runs from Voss, to make it 21-14 going into halftime. Waseca struggled to drive the length of the field after getting the early lead.
"A couple bad things here and there happened, and we just couldn't execute," wide receiver Kyreese Willingham said.
It was a promising start to the second half, after a fumble from Buhl on just the third play from scrimmage, but the Jays were unable to score.
Dufault then scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 24-21 on the Jays' next possession, but was then injured playing defense on the following drive.
He returned in the fourth quarter but was hampered by what appeared to be an ankle injury. The offense couldn't get anything going in his absence.
For JCC, Buhl was able to have his way in the fourth quarter. He scored their final touchdown from 2 yards out midway through the quarter, and that was all the Huskies would need.
Waseca finishes the season at 8-3.
"I'm just very proud of them. Just as young men, how they developed and matured," Wendland said. "Hopefully they'll be better people for having played here."
Minneapolis North 26, Blue Earth Area 20: The Buccaneers surrendered the final 20 points of the game in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Kasson-Mantorville.
Koby Nagel scored two rushing touchdowns for BEA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.