WASECA — It was big doings in small-town Minnesota on Saturday as the heralded Minnehaha Academy boys basketball team swooped into Waseca to take on the Bluejays.
It was arguably the most anticipated regular-season game in southern Minnesota this season. Despite the hype, the matchup turned out to be a dud as the visiting Redhawks hammered the Jays 81-46.
"There was a lot of excitement in town this week," said Waseca fan Aaron Wirth. "Everybody was excited but I don't think there was a lot of optimism. After Minnehaha shut down LeBron James' kid a few weeks ago, we knew it was going to a tough game for us."
The Bluejay's Zach Hoehn came out of the gate and hit a 3-pointer in the opening seconds but the lead proved short-lived. As Waseca struggled to get the ball inside, Minnehaha's Jalen Suggs was popping in 3's on the other end.
Suggs had eight points in the opening five minutes as Minnehaha built a 14-6 lead. The Redhawks, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the half and took a 40-22 lead into intermission.
Waseca, ranked second in Class AA, rallied again to start the second half, scoring the first four points. But Minnehaha again took control and wound up cruising to its 35-point victory.
Chet Holmgren did most of the damage for the Redhawks in the second half, dazzling the fans with a handful dunks and 3-pointers. He finished as the game's top scorer with 21 points.
"Actually I was pleased with the way we played tonight," Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. "When the other team is bigger, faster, stronger it's hard to get where you want to be on the floor.
"But our guys played hard. We weren't in awe of them. That's just a real good basketball team with a lot of future Division I players on it."
Although the Bluejays were never really in the game, they had their moments. Center Andrew Morgan (6-foot-9) twice rejected shots by the 7-foot Holmgren, eliciting a loud crowd response.
Morgan ended up as the Jays' top scorer with 16 points. Teammate Kyreese Willingham added 11 points.
The crowed surged onto the floor after the game, as a horde of fans tried to get their photos taken with various Redhawks' players. Suggs was the most sought after player and he graciously accommodated all the fans until his coach made him head to the locker room.
Suggs, who scored 16 points and has committed to attend Gonzaga next year, said interest from opposing fans has been building during the season and he's getting used to it.
"We knew it was going to be an exciting night," he said. "We heard the game was a sellout.
"We just wanted to keep our cool and play our style and not get caught up in everything. It was a long bus ride down but it was fun."
The two teams will do it up again next season when Waseca returns the favor and plays a game at Minnehaha.
"We'll learn from this and keep trying to get better," Anderson said. "It was great the way the community responded to the game. Waseca is a great sports town. They proved it tonight."
