MINNEAPOLIS -- The shots weren't falling for either team, which magnified every turnover.
When you try to win with defense, it can be an emotional rollercoaster for 36 minutes.
"This is our type of game," Waseca senior Hannah Potter said. "We like to lock down on defense, and the defense will take care of itself. We're perfectly fine only scoring in the 30s."
Waseca limited undefeated Pelican Rapids to 20.0% shooting and found some offensive success in the second half, defeating Pelicans Rapids 38-22 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
It was the first state-tournament victory for Waseca, whose only other appearance came in 2017.
"It's awesome, first (state-tournament) win for our program," senior Rachel Breck said. "It's exciting."
It took Waseca, which only scored 32 points in the Section 2 championship game, more than four minutes to record its first field goal, but Pelican Rapids was having similar offensive success.
"That's kind of how we play," Waseca coach Joan Conway said. "As long as we're defending, we're in the game. I'm sure it looks tough from the outside, but we felt OK."
Pelican Rapids went up 8-4 with 7 minutes remaining, but Waseca put together seven straight points, with 3-pointers by Brittney Draeger and Potter, to go ahead 11-8.
Camryn McQuery's putback at the buzzer gave Waseca a 13-11 lead at halftime. Waseca made only 5 of 16 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Pelican Rapids was 3 of 16 and 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts.
"I told the kids to stay aggressive offensively," Conway said. "It took us a while to settle in, but those were shots that we can knock down."
After Jaden Hiller opened the second half with her second 3-pointer, Pelican Rapids answered with a 4-0 run to make it a one-point game.
But as the game went along, Waseca's defense remained stingy, the shooters started to find their mark. Draeger hit a 3-pointer to start Waseca's late surge, and Potter made three straight 3-pointers. For a game that lacked much offensive excitement, the Bluejays soon led 34-20 with just five minutes to play.
"It didn't feel good when those (early shots) didn't fall," Potter said. "It's hard to get used to that new environment, but I tried to stay confident."
Potter ended up with 12 points, while Breck had six points and nine rebounds, keeping Pelican Rapids off the offensive glass.
Waseca ended up shooting 34% from the field but was 7 of 16 in the second half, including 5 of 9 on 3-point attempts.
Waseca (25-6) will play top-seeded Rochester Lourdes in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. Lourdes defeated Concordia Academy 71-55 Wednesday.
