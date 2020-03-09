MANKATO — Waseca made two extended runs Monday night, which decided the Section 2AA semifinal boys basketball game against Blue Earth Area.
But without the defense, Waseca's transition game doesn't work as effectively.
"It was a different kind of game, a playoff game where it slows down and every possession is important," Waseca coach Seth Anderson said. "We had to be disciplined defensively because they spread us out and took advantage when we fell asleep."
The Bluejays had a 14-0 run in the first half and a 15-0 run in the second half, defeating BEA 56-36 at Bresnan Arena. The Bluejays defeated BEA 86-52 and 85-52 during the regular season, but this one stayed closer as the Bucs played with more patience.
"I think this game will help us," Waseca guard Ryan Dufault said. "It was good to have a close game."
Waseca exploded on a 14-0 run early, taking advantage of BEA turnovers. But after the 9-minute mark, the Bucs found some offense as Cameron Anderson knocked down a couple of 3-pointers to make it 25-13.
Ryan Dufault made five straight shots as Waseca kept answering the BEA runs, but Sam Keister hit a pair of mid-range jumpers to make it 27-20. Dufault ended the half with a pair of free throws, giving him 15 points, but that lead was only 34-24.
Zach Herrmann hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, but Dufault's free throw started a 15-point run in which center Andrew Morgan scored six points in the lane.
"We have Kyreese (Willingham) and Andrew, and they're the biggest guys on the court," Dufault said. "They get the blocks or rebounds, and we can run. We have to play defense because that's what wins."
Dufault finished with 27 points, and Morgan had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Willingham had 10 points, all in the first half.
"We had to play good defense because we didn't shoot it very well," Anderson said. "At this time of the year, if you don't defend and shoot it well, it's the end of your season."
Cameron Anderson finished with 10 points for BEA (14-11).
Waseca (25-5) takes on Jordan for the section championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena.
"They have a good team," Dufault said. "It will be interesting to see how we defend them."
Jordan 91, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67: Sometime in the future, Ryan Samuelson hopes to talk about what a great football game he had as a receiver at Minnesota State.
Until then, the Mavericks' recruit can recount the fabulous basketball game he had at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena. Samuelson scored 40 points, making eight 3-pointers, to lead the Hubmen to the victory in the Section 2AA semifinals Monday at Bresnan Arena.
"This is where I'll be in the future," said Samuelson, who also had basketball offers from several programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. "I really wanted to play on this court, even though I won't play on the basketball court in college. I'll be over that the football field. But these (basketball) games at Mankato are always the best of the season."
The game was played at a brisk pace, with neither team content to work the halfcourt for more than a few passes.
MVL (26-3) led 9-4 after four minutes, with Jace Marotz scoring twice from the lane. Jordan kept pushing the pace, taking the lead at 15-14 just four minutes later.
Jordan began to get some separation at the five-minute mark, with Samuelson hitting a 3-pointer and baseline jumper to make it 37-28, but the Chargers stayed close, using a 7-2 run over the last 2:50 to draw within 45-40 at halftime.
Samuelson had 24 points in the first half, with four 3-pointers, while Omot scored 16 for MVL, despite playing most of the half with two fouls.
Omot's pullup pulled MVL within 52-46 early in the second half, but Jordan was relentless, and a 14-0 run midway through the half, with Samuelson scoring 8, took most of the suspense out of the game.
"I'd seen them play twice, and I watched the film, and they didn't shoot the ball like that," MVL coach Craig Morgan said. "I thought we played well and would come back, but they just kept going and going."
In addition to Samuelson's 40 points, Jordan's JoJo Kloeppel and Reagan Koch each scored 11 points, and Symon Keiser and Bryce Sievers each scored 10 points. Jordan was 11 of 25 from 3-point range and had a 41-32 advantage in rebounding.
"Our players came out with a lot of energy, and they maintained it, which is tough to do," Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. "MVL is good team, very skilled players, and we couldn't let up for one moment."
Omot scored 24 points, while Jace Marotz had 13 points and Kyries Harrison scored 12. Mason Cox made 10 rebounds.
Jordan (21-7) will face Waseca in the section championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena.
