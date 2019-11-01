The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Ryan Dufault rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, as second-seeded Waseca defeated top-seeded Stewartville 42-20 in the Section 1AAA football championship game on Friday.
Tave Ball had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bluejays, while Denver Daniel finished with 60 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Riley Forshee and Marcus Hansen each had eight tackles to lead the way defensively.
Waseca was the state runner-up in Class AAAA last season.
Waseca plays Pipestone Area at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lakeville South High School.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 48, United South Central 26: The Thunderbirds posted 539 yards of offense, and the top-seeded Rebels were unable to keep up in the Section 2A final at New Prague.
Zach Niebuhr rushed 27 times for 155 yards and a score for the Rebels. A.J. Kloos made three catches for 38 yards and a score.
For GFW, Dominic Henrichs carried 13 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns. J.C. Munoz also had a big day on the ground with 113 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Ryan Lavrenz and Evan Martin also scored for the Thunderbirds.
GFW plays the Section 4A winner at 7 p.m. Nov., 9 in St. Cloud.
Blue Earth Area 59, Medford 15: The top-seeded Bucs defeated sixth-seeded Medford in the Section 2AA championship at Janesville.
No individual statistics were available.
The Bucs will play Minneapolis North on Nov. 9 at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
