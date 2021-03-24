WASECA — Andrew Morgan had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists as Waseca defeated Blue Earth Area 86-65 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection championship game Wednesday.
Matt Seberson scored 20 points and Ryan Dufault added 16 points and seven assists. Kyreese Willingham had 14 points and five assists.
For BEA, Braden Gudahl had 15 points, with Cameron Anderson at 12 points and Sam Kiester at 10 points.
Waseca (19-1) plays in the Section 2AA championship game Friday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
