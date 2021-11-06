JANESVILLE — Waseca was doing exactly what it wanted to do on offense.
The Bluejays were playing their trademark ball-control, run-first style, and were having their usual success doing so.
It just didn't translate into enough points.
Waseca struggled in the red zone and surrendered three crushing big plays in a 27-6 loss to Fairmont in the Section 3AAA championship game Saturday afternoon at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. The Bluejays fell to Fairmont 28-15 in the regular season.
"Usually we're real good in the red zone. We practice it quite a bit," Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. "We had chances today, we just didn't get it done. We did things that are very uncharacteristic of us."
The Bluejays had the ball to start the game and immediately drove down the field, highlighted by a 36-yard run by quarterback Ollie O’Brien. However, the drive stalled inside the Cardinals' 10-yard line with a blocked field goal.
Waseca's next offensive possession — a 16-play drive — eventually ended with a turnover on downs after Waseca got down to the Cardinals' 1-yard line.
Fairmont's first two possessions went very differently.
The Cardinals scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 96-yard touchdown pass, with quarterback Zach Jorgensen connecting with David Maakestad and Eli Anderson, respectively.
"They're a home-run hitting team and they hit home runs," Wendland said. "That's how they got here, and that's how they got to the next level."
Trailing 14-0, the Bluejays scored before halftime when O’Brien connected with Kaeden Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good.
In the first half, Waseca ran 37 plays for 216 yards, while the Cardinals ran 11 plays for 191 yards.
The Bluejays had a chance to tie it in the third quarter, but another solid drive ended on a turnover on downs inside Fairmont's 10-yard line.
On the ensuing possession, the Cardinals struck for another big play, when Jorgensen connected with Anderson for an 85-yard touchdown to make it 20-6.
"In practice we thought we had it all locked down," Waseca linebacker Jarret Ahlschlager said. "We made coverage mistakes and it showed."
For Waseca, the loss marks the end of a trying season. On Sept. 3, Wendland had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the sidelines in the final minute of the season opener. His heart stopped, but the quick work of athletic trainers, school officials and concerned adults helped him survive.
He missed several weeks after the incident — teaching and coaching — before slowly working his way back into both. He coached from the press box, calling the offensive plays in Saturday's game.
Wendland wasn't happy with the result, but he was thankful to be coaching and is proud of the way his players responded to all the adversity they faced.
"I'm glad I was able to be a part of it," Wendland said. "Now I'm going to make sure I'm taking care of myself so I can keep doing this for a while."
O’Brien rushed 17 times for 111 yards and went 12 of 27 for 120 passing yards .
The Cardinals out-gained the Bluejays 390-258 in the game.
Waseca finishes the season at 9-2.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.