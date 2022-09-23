The Waseca football team was doing almost everything right in the first half, but Fairmont led by a point.
Coach Brad Wendland said the message at halftime was simple.
“I told (our team) before the game that I thought we could wear them down,” Wendland said. “We talked about staying together, being a player-led team. Get off the ball, go to the whistle, play with toughness. It’s kind of a broken (record) around here.”
The Bluejays dominated the second half, defeating Fairmont 32-14 in a key Section 3AAA game at the Waseca field. Last season, Fairmont defeated Waseca 27-6 in the section championship game.
“This was huge,” senior running back Christian Rodriguez said. “They are the one we want.”
The Bluejays dominated time of possession in the first half, running 30 plays to just 16 for Fairmont, but trailed 7-6.
Waseca scored first on an 11-play drive, and on the second play of the second quarter. Oliver O’Brien capped the drive with a 3-yard run, and the two-point run came up short.
Fairmont came back on the next possession, with its only drive that lasted more than three plays. A pass interference penalty put the ball in scoring position, and Fairmont scored on a 17-yard pass. The PAT kick gave Fairmont the lead.
“We sat in (the locker room) at halftime, and it was kind of quiet,” Rodriguez said. “A couple guys spoke up, and we knew we could do this. We knew we were the better-conditioned team.”
Waseca’s first possession of the third quarter started at their own 8. But a 54-yard run by Kyle Ahlschlager set up Rodriguez’s 38-yard touchdown run to regain the lead.
“Those two runs, back to back, really changed the momentum,” Wendland said. “They had a good drive but we stopped them, and they pinned us deep. If we got 3-and-out there, we were potentially in trouble. Those runs were definitely a key to the game.”
On the next possession, Rodriguez scored on a 14-yard run as the running lanes started to get wider.
“It’s all about momentum,” Rodriguez said. “All glory to the linemen.”
Fairmont put together its best drive to close within 20-14 to start the fourth quarter, but Waseca wasn’t finished. Rodriguez scored from 24 yards and 5 yards to finish his monster night.
Rodriguez had 19 carries for 181 yards and four second-half touchdowns. Ahlschager had 13 carries for 149 yards.
Waseca rushed for 267 yards in the second half, 395 yards for the game.
“Our plan was to be balanced,” Wendland said. “But Kyle, Christian and Ollie are special players.”
The victory gives Waseca a big edge in the section seedings at the halfway point of the season.
“We really needed this win,” Wendland said. “They’re a good team. Good speed, well coached, tough ... It was a win we had to have.”
Waseca (3-1) hosts Jordan on Friday.
