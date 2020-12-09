WASECA -- Waseca's senior lineman Marcus Hansen is one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Football Award, as selected by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings
The other nine finalists are Shea Albrecht of Orono, Joe Alt of Totino-Grace, Cameron Anderson of Blue Earth Area, Trey Feeney of Moorhead, Nick Flaskamp of Minneapolis Southwest, Eli Mau of Chanhassen, Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount, Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy and Adam Tonsfeldt of Barnesville.
Nominee must be a graduating senior and not have any Minnesota State High School League violations.
Hansen, who was voted the team MVP, was the Big South District player of the year. He led the team with 37 tackles and five sacks. He caused three fumbles and recovered two.
The Free Press
