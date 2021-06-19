ST. MICHAEL — As Waseca thrower Marcus Hansen dominated southern Minnesota track meets all spring, he knew exactly what he was preparing for.
The goal was to win both shot put and discus at the Class AA state meet and anything less was going to be a disappointment.
With a mark of 63-feet-02.25 in the shot put and 178-08 in the discus, Hansen claimed the state title in both events Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville high school, shining at the Class AA meet just as he did at smaller meets all season.
“I just let the competition push me instead of get to me,” Hansen, who was the top seed in each throw said. “I’m not ... more deserving of it just because I have a better mark on paper.”
Hansen led pretty much the entire way, despite earning his best mark on both throws on his fourth and final attempt, with the championships already basically sealed. Both marks were personal records for the senior, who was able to finish his track and field career in style before heading to Bemidji State to play football in the fall.
The day just kept getting better after the victories.
Hansen was named Minnesota’s Mr. Track and Field for his accomplishments.
“We were walking up to the discus awards and all the sudden I heard my name come over the speaker,” Hansen said. “Just a kid from small-town Minnesota, no one really knows where we are (and), I’ve just been recognized as the best track athlete in the state. ...
“It was just unreal. It was really super humbling for me.”
For Mankato East, Andrew Johnson finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (4:22.01) and sixth in the 3200 run (9:33.79).
The Cougars’ Medi Akwai took 11th in the 110 hurdles (15.3), while Okout Ochan took 13th (15.48). Akwai was 12th in the high jump (6-0).
Mankato West’s Elijah Green finished eighth in the long jump with a top leap of 20-07.50.
Mankato West’s Markus Rupnow (2:01.21) finished 14th in the 800 run, and Owen Johnson took 17th in the 100 dash (11.17).
The Scarlets took ninth in the 4x200 relay and 14th in the 4x400 relay (3:31.39).
St. Peter’s 4x200 relay finished second (1:28.63), and the Saints’ Brooks Reicks was fifth in the 400 dash (50.06) and 12th in the 200 dash (22.53). Seth Reicks took seventh in the 300 hurdles (40.60).
Waseca’s Matt Seberson (21-02) finished fifth in the long jump.
In the girls meet, West’s Jenna Sikel took fourth in the pole vault with a top clear of 11-03. The Scarlets’ Abby Olenius was eighth in the vault (10-06).
West’s Grace Banse was 12th in the discus (108-05) and 13th in the shot put (36-08.25).
East’s Megan Geraets finished eighth in the 400 dash (58.67) and 14th in the 200 dash (26.40).
The Cougars’ Trinity Lindeman was 11th in the triple jump (35-01).
New Ulm’s Paige Kalis (16-11.50) finished 12th in the long jump.
